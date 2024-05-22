Cork Tree Creative Speaks at Midwest Digital Marketing Conference and Offers Free SEO Audit
Cork Tree Creative’s Sue Webb and Jeffrey Scott Haley Spoke About Their SEO Expertise at the Midwest Digital Marketing Conference in St. Louis, Mo.ST. LOUIS , MISSOURI, UNITED STATES , May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cork Tree Creative proudly announces that Sue Webb and Jeffery Scott Haley presented on the topic of search engine optimization (SEO) at the 2024 Midwest Digital Marketing Conference (MDMC) on May 13 in St. Louis, Mo.
Webb and Haley took the main stage to discuss the measures they took to get their client's website to the top of the SEO game and how to increase organic leads by 27,000% in a highly competitive environment. During the conference, hundreds gathered to learn about the latest trends and opportunities in the digital marketing space from industry experts.
"We're thankful for the opportunity to speak at the 2024 Midwest Digital Marketing Conference, where we could share SEO strategies to help boost businesses’ online presence and drive high-quality leads. At Cork Tree Creative, we're dedicated to helping St. Louis businesses thrive digitally,” said Sue Webb, Director of Strategy for Cork Tree Creative.
Webb is a sought-after public speaker and seasoned senior marketing strategist with over 25 years of experience. She uses her expertise to understand her clients' overall business operations and partners with them to grow their brands through research, analytics, and practical insights.
Jeffery Scott Haley, Cork Tree Creative’s SEO Marketing Manager, specializes in team management, keyword research, content strategy, and SEO. Haley uses his management and organizational skills and his client’s internal challenges as unique opportunities for growth.
For more information on how Cork Tree Creative utilizes SEO strategies and tactics to improve brands’ visibility, visit https://corktreecreative.com/premier-stl-marketing/.
About Cork Tree Creative, Inc.:
Cork Tree Creative, Inc. is a full-service marketing and public relations firm with offices at 105 Plaza Court, Edwardsville, Ill., and 4220 Duncan Ave., Suite 201., St. Louis, Mo. Founded in 2009 by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed, Cork Tree Creative holds the following state and national certifications: Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprise (VBE), Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB), Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE), Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE). The firm has been awarded Most Reliable Businesses, Best Marketing Firm, and Best PR Firm by St. Louis Small Business Monthly and various other industry awards of merit for its creative work. For more information, visit www.corktreecreative.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.
