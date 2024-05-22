Biohackers Magazine Announced as Media Partner for Dave Asprey's 10th Annual Biohacking Conference in Dallas
Exclusive Interview and Feature with Dave Asprey on the Cover of Biohackers Magazine to Celebrate Collaboration
Featuring Dave Asprey on our cover and in an exclusive interview celebrates this synergy and our mutual dedication to making longevity and wellness accessible to all.”MIAMI, FL, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biohackers Magazine, a leading publication under the Lifespanning Media brand, is thrilled to announce its media partnership with the renowned 10th Annual Biohacking Conference hosted by Dave Asprey in Dallas. This exciting collaboration marks a significant milestone in our shared mission to advance the global well-being and longevity movement.
In conjunction with this partnership, Biohackers Magazine proudly features Dave Asprey on the cover of our latest issue, accompanied by an exclusive in-depth interview. This special edition dives into Asprey's visionary insights and groundbreaking contributions to the biohacking community. Readers can expect a comprehensive exploration of Asprey's journey, innovative techniques, and future aspirations, providing an unparalleled perspective into the mind of the 'Father of Biohacking.'
Jean Fallacara, Founder of Lifespanning Media and Biohackers Magazine, expressed his enthusiasm: "Partnering as media with Dave Asprey's Biohacking Conference is part of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of health, science, and technology. Featuring Dave on our cover and in an exclusive interview celebrates this synergy and our mutual dedication to making longevity and wellness accessible to all."
Additionally, this collaboration will be highlighted on the No Plan B Podcast, where listeners can tune in for an engaging discussion between Jean and Dave Asprey. The podcast episode will delve deeper into the themes of biohacking, personal optimization, and the future of longevity.
The 10th Annual Biohacking Conference promises to be an extraordinary event, bringing together the brightest minds and most innovative technologies in the biohacking sphere. As the media partner, Biohackers Magazine will provide extensive coverage, insights, and updates from the conference, ensuring our readers are at the forefront of this transformative movement.
For more information about the conference, please visit www.biohackingconference.com
Stay connected with Biohackers Magazine for exclusive content, expert interviews, and the latest advancements in biohacking and longevity.
About Biohackers Magazine:
Biohackers Magazine, a Lifespanning Media brand, is dedicated to the convergence of science, art, health, and technology. Our mission is to empower individuals with knowledge and tools to enhance their well-being and extend their lifespan. Through compelling content and expert insights, we champion the philosophy of "Lifespanning" – enriching the quality and essence of life.
