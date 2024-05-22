Kabeja, Go Home: How to Achieve Peace and Healing in the D.R. Congo, a Society Torn by Hate, Prejudice, & Violence
Mucyo Balinda announces "Kabeja, Go Home," releasing on May 27, 2024. A profound narrative on DRC's conflicts and hope. Pre-order now on Amazon.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the Upcoming Release of "Kabeja, Go Home" by Mucyo Balinda - A Story of Resilience and Hope Amidst Conflict.
Mucyo Balinda, acclaimed author and cultural commentator, is thrilled to announce the release of his latest book, "Kabeja, Go Home," on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in the Democratic Republic of Congo and now residing in California, USA, Balinda brings a unique and deeply personal perspective to the ongoing conflicts that have plagued his homeland.
"Kabeja, Go Home" is a compelling narrative that delves into the intricate and often painful history of the DRC. Through the lens of Kabeja’s journey, Balinda explores themes of hate, prejudice, and violence, while also highlighting the incredible resilience and spirit of the Congolese people. The book seeks to answer critical questions about the path to peace and healing in a society torn apart by ethnic and political strife.
"I wrote this book to shed light on the complexities of the conflicts in the DRC and to offer a message of hope and reconciliation," said Balinda. "Kabeja’s story is not just a reflection of the past but a call to action for a better future."
About the Author
Mucyo Balinda is an esteemed author and public speaker known for his insightful works on cultural subjects. Born and raised in the DRC, Balinda has a deep understanding of the region's history and dynamics. He has authored several books, including the recent "Unleashing Your Creative Edge." His writings and talks are aimed at fostering understanding and bridging cultural divides.
Book Details
• Title: Kabeja, Go Home
• Author: Mucyo Balinda
• Release Date: May 27, 2024
• Genre: Non-fiction, Social Issues, Memoir
Availability
"Kabeja, Go Home" will be available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers in both print and digital formats. Pre-orders are now open at https://www.amazon.in/KABEJA-GO-HOME-Prejudice-Violence-ebook/dp/B0CX8X9T8N
Join the Conversation
Leading up to the release, Balinda will be engaging with readers through a series of online events, including live Q&A sessions, book readings, and discussions on social media platforms. Follow him on https://www.facebook.com/mucyo.balinda for the latest updates.
Contact Information
For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:
Mucyo Balinda Email: mucyo.balinda@swahilicourtinterpreter.com Phone: (619)270-8795
________________________________________
Press Contact: Mucyo Balinda Email: mucyo.balinda@swahilicourtinterpreter.com Phone: 610-270-8795
Mucyo Balinda
Balinda Group LLC
+1 619-270-8795
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok
The House Divided