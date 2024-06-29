Legal Services to Victims of AFFF Exposure Linked to Cancer and Other Serious Health Issues
Nationwide Law Firm , Bill Price Law, Announces Legal Services to Victims of AFFF Exposure Linked to Cancer and Other Serious Health IssuesLYNN HAVEN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill Price Law, a respected leader in personal injury law, is actively providing legal representation to individuals affected by exposure to Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF). This firefighting foam, commonly used by fire departments and military personnel since the 1970s, has been linked to various cancers and health conditions due to its content of toxic PFAS chemicals.
AFFF is utilized to combat liquid-fueled fires, including those involving oil and gasoline. However, the foam contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are highly toxic and persistent in the environment and the human body. Known as “forever chemicals,” PFAS do not degrade naturally and have been found to contaminate drinking water systems, posing significant health risks to communities.
Recent findings have shown a disturbing link between PFAS exposure from AFFF and several severe health issues, including kidney cancer, testicular cancer, thyroid disease, liver cancer, bladder cancer, pancreatic cancer, and various types of leukemia and lymphoma. The contamination also impacts reproductive health and can lead to conditions such as preeclampsia and low birth weights in newborns.
“The evidence is overwhelming that manufacturers like 3M were aware of the dangers posed by AFFF and PFAS but chose not to take action to protect the public,” stated Bill Price, a senior partner at Bill Price Law. “Our firm is committed to securing justice and appropriate compensation for those who have suffered as a result of this negligence.”
Bill Price Law underscores that exposure is not limited to individuals who have served as firefighters or on military bases. Countless citizens may have been unknowingly exposed to PFAS through contaminated drinking water or other environmental means. Following the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recent move to introduce federal limits on PFAS in public drinking water, Bill Price Law is urging anyone who suspects they have been affected by PFAS contamination to come forward.
As legal proceedings continue, including the ongoing class action lawsuit against 3M, Bill Price Law is dedicated to providing expert legal counsel to ensure that victims receive the justice and compensation they deserve. Affected individuals are encouraged to contact Bill Price Law for a confidential evaluation of their case at no charge.
About Bill Price Law
Bill Price Law is a premier law firm specializing in personal injury, with a proven track record of fighting for the rights of those injured by corporate and individual negligence. With a dedicated team of experienced attorneys and state-of-the-art resources, Bill Price Law is equipped to handle even the most complex legal challenges.
