Hylant Hosts Ribbon Cutting for New Office in Birmingham, MI

BIRMINGHAM, MI, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office in Birmingham, MI. This move marks an exciting chapter for Hylant as the company continues to expand its presence and commitment to the Metro Detroit area.

The new office, located in the heart of Birmingham, is more than just a workspace. It features a unique common area designed to encourage clients, employees and the community to gather, share ideas and support one another in growing their businesses. This space reflects Hylant's dedication to fostering a collaborative environment where innovation and connection can thrive.

In line with Hylant's ongoing commitment to supporting the local community, the office has been carefully designed to embody the spirit of Southeast Michigan. The space is adorned with one-of-a-kind artwork from local artists, celebrating the area's rich cultural heritage. Additionally, vintage album covers from Detroit artists decorate the walls, serving as art and conversation pieces highlighting the vibrant history of Detroit’s music scene.

To commemorate this significant move, Hylant hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, followed by an open house. This event took place on Thursday, May 16, and provided an opportunity for community members, clients and employees to explore the new office space, network and celebrate together.

“We are excited to bring our team and clients into a space that not only inspires creativity and collaboration but also pays homage to the local culture that we are so proud to be a part of,” said Jack Miller, Southeast Michigan Market President at Hylant. “Our goal is to create an environment where our employees and clients feel connected and supported, fostering innovation and growth for everyone involved.”

This new office underscores Hylant’s long-standing focus on community engagement and support. By creating a space that reflects the local area and promotes interaction, Hylant continues to strengthen its ties with the Metro Detroit community.

Hylant looks forward to welcoming everyone to the new office and celebrating this milestone together.

About Hylant

When founding his company in 1935, Edward P. Hylant made a promise to treat clients and employees like family—with honesty, respect and trust. Today, Hylant is among the largest privately held, full-service insurance brokerages in the U.S. The firm offers insurance, employee benefits and risk management consulting services for businesses and individuals to protect the people and things they care about most. Hylant has been named a “Best Places to Work in Insurance” company for 15 consecutive years.