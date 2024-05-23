Mortgage Industry Veteran Joins Planet Home Lending in California
Planet has the people and loan programs needed to grow in a fast yet sustainable way”MERIDEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Home Lending, a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, is now serving the Simi Valley area with Joseph Suebert (NMLS ID # 255647) as Retail Sales Manager. Suebert is responsible for recruiting Mortgage Loan Originators (MLOs) in the Southern California region.
Suebert brings 40 years of mortgage industry experience to Planet Home Lending and has a keen understanding of how to successfully navigate any housing market. His experience in building and managing branches is an asset as Planet continues to grow its distributed retail business.
“Planet is in a unique position of growing its retail business while other companies are in survival mode,” Suebert said. “It is exciting to work with a company that has the growth mindset and the capital to back it up. This means the company is willing to invest in products, technology and people to help it grow.”
Before coming to Planet, Suebert was Sales Team Lead for Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. (PRMG) and spent 27 years in various positions at Prospect Mortgage (formerly Metrocities Mortgage) including senior loan officer, business development officer and district manager.
“Having people like Joe who understand the industry from the business standpoint as well as the product standpoint is key for us to attract sales professionals committed to developing and maintaining solid relationships in the communities we serve,” said Michael Dubeck, CEO and President of Planet Financial Group, parent of Planet Home Lending. “We’re committed to building on our existing success in retail with people like Joe.”
During his time in the industry, Suebert said he has learned the importance of having the right product mix to serve the needs of borrowers. Planet has several loan programs to help California borrowers including:
Buyers Waiting for Rates to Fall: People ready to buy a home but holding back because of high interest rates can buy with Planet now and refinance with zero lender fees and a no-cost first appraisal fee for one year.
Buyers Concerned with Rising Interest Rates: Planet's special buydown options can reduce the effective interest rate by 2% in the first year and 1% in the second year. Whether or not borrowers go with a buydown, if rates go down, they can refinance without lender fees for up to a year.
Smooth Move for Current Homeowners: Borrowers wanting to buy a new house but worried about selling their current one first, can take advantage of Planet’s Purchase EDGE programs that ensure borrowers do not have to wait for the current house to sell before buying their new dream home. Alternatively, a Planet bridge loan lets borrowers use the equity from their current home to help pay for their next home.
Help for Homebuyers: Planet works with the California Housing Finance Authority (CALHFA) and Golden State Finance Authority (GSFA) to provide down payment and closing cost assistance to qualified homebuyers. Planet also finances affordable manufactured homes.
“Planet has the people and loan programs needed to grow in a fast yet sustainable way,” Suebert added, “which is important for long-term success.”
About Planet Financial Group, LLC
Planet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.
About Planet Home Lending, LLC
Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com or https://planethomelending.com.
About Planet Management Group, LLC
Planet Management Group, LLC, Melville, N.Y., (NMLS # 2436134) maximizes the value of diverse investor assets through active management. For more information about Planet Management Group, please visit https://planetmanagementgroup.com.
