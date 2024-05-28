Texas Arena League's Armadillo Division Bands Together for Second Successful Year of Arena Polo Competition

PTF Most Improved Player Birdie Brush gets a fist bump from teammate Megan Flynn (Aubone Best Offensive Player winner) during Texas Arena League Armadillo Division at Legnds Polo Club - photo by Murrell Photography

Valeria Navidad (winner of Casablanca Best Defenseman award) reaches to hook James Glew in Armadillo Division arena polo finals during Texas Arena League at Legends Polo Club photo by Murrell Photography

JD Polo winners of the Armadillo Division of Texas Arena League - Javier Insua, Valeria Navidad, Jose Velez photo by Murrell Photography

John Hand - voted Players' Choice Competitor for Texas Arena League Armadillo Division - receives a gear bag from U.S. Polo Assn. photo by Murrell Photography