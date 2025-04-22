Texas Arena League Sweeps Austin Scene at Dripping Springs Ranch Park

Faris Hanna keeps his eye on the ball during Texas Arena League at Dripping Springs Ranch Park photo by Murrell Photography Winner of the PoloGear USA Player of the Week, Zak Coleman in front of Stephen Stout during Texas Arena League photo by Murrell Photography The crowd gets excited about arena polo at Dripping Springs Ranch Park Joss Leufrancois and Brady Williams go head-to-head in the General Patton Cup during Texas Arena League at Dripping Springs Ranch Park photo by Murrell Photography Playing for Cheval Athletics, Drew Luplow scores in front of Lindsey Bellack playing for Legends Polo Club in the USPA General Patton tournament at Dripping Springs Ranch Park photo by Murrell Photography

Arena polo hits the Austin Scene at Dripping Springs Ranch Park as part of Texas Arena League annual competition.

Playing in the Texas Arena League at Dripping Springs Ranch Park for the first time has been an incredible experience, especially as an Austin local.” — George Ramon

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot on the heels of the Netflix series “Polo”, Texas Arena League puts a Texas spin on the sport. Arena polo is fast-paced and spectators thrill to being up close to the action - feeling the thunder of hooves and hearing the players communicate with their teammatesNow in its eighth year, TAL brings arena polo to the next level, both in competition and fanfare as the thrill of fast-paced and hard-hitting sports and the majesty and elegance of equine athletes come together for an event like no other. Coining the term ‘Hockey on Horseback,” players use their mounts to move an opponent away from the ball and use the rebound walls to play angles and pass to their teammates. It's fast, it's physical and reaction times are quick. Teams are made up of three pairs of human and equine players, while games are played over four periods or "chukkers" lasting seven and a half minutes each, including time in between to change mounts and a half time to smooth the arena.The Texas Arena League (TAL) delivered another thrilling weekend of arena polo action at Dripping Springs Ranch Park from February 7-9, 2025. The TAL Classic division hosted multiple arena polo teams composed of players from all over the U.S. These dynamic teams battled it out across B flight, C flight, 0-3, 3-6, and 6-9 goal divisions throughout the weekend. Participants were met at their level and even challenged to go further beyond, showcasing the heights of their talent and dedication. Passion fueled each game as the National Arena Delegates Cup, General Patton, and General Puller tournaments heated up.Continuing play from its debut matches in Brookshire, the USPA National Arena Delegates Cup featured new and exciting matchups over the weekend. This 6-9 goal tournament set the stage for the highest level of competition where the top teams continued their push for glory in the second round of bracket play.Meanwhile, the USPA Southwestern Circuit General George S. Patton Jr. 0-3 goal - sponsored by Patton Legacy Sports - and USPA Southwestern Circuit General Lewis B. "Chesty" Puller 3-6 goal military tournaments saw fierce competition. Participating teams vied for top honors in their respective brackets, continuing the legacy of excellence in the sport set as a precedent by these tournaments’ namesakes. Some teams, although not advancing to the finals, were still able to move on to subsidiary tournaments like the USPA Sportsmanship Cup and USPA National Sherman Memorial, losing no momentum as gameplay continued.“Playing in the Texas Arena League at Dripping Springs Ranch Park for the first time has been an incredible experience, especially as an Austin local. DSRP is a fantastic venue with top-notch facilities that truly showcase the best of Texas polo. The atmosphere is always electric, with passionate players and an engaged community that makes every match exciting.I have absolutely loved being part of TAL—not just as a polo player but also as a volunteer. It has been so rewarding to help support and grow the league, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute. I truly appreciate everything that people like Robin Sanchez and Megan Flynn do to make TAL such a special and well-run organization. Their dedication is what makes this league thrive, and I couldn’t be more grateful to be part of it.” -George Ramon“This is my first TAL as a player and it has been going great so far. I am extremely proud of my horses and excited to be playing my mare that I trained myself. It has been a great environment to play polo in and I am very grateful for TAL giving me this opportunity!” -Madison HolmThe 2025 B and C flight divisions are proudly sponsored by the Polo Training Foundation (PTF), an organization committed to growing new players in the sport of polo since 1967. This year, several new teams flooded the B and C Flights, infusing fresh energy and boundless enthusiasm from the stands to the arena. These new players showcased impressive horsemanship, ball handling, and an inextinguishable drive to make their mark on the arena polo scene.“It’s a beautiful venue, the organizing team did a great job, even the food was awesome, and my kiddos had a blast watching the games. As a participant, the whole experience was superb.I discovered the world of polo less than five months ago, and it’s been such a ride (literally) since then. TAL’s C Flight is a great way to graduate to playing an official tournament, and comes with all the highs of comradery, adrenaline, fun audience and the sense of achievement. Highly recommend it.”- Laura MarbachDripping Springs Ranch Park (DSRP), a multi-use municipal facility, has only improved as a venue for arena polo since becoming a host site for TAL in 2023. The addition of this new location invited players and spectators alike to experience arena polo over an entirely new background: the Austin hill country. Despite not being a polo-specific venue, the facility is leased by TAL for the weekend and temporarily renovated with a custom-build into an arena specifically designed for the event. With the help of dedicated volunteers, walls and goals are erected in the arena to make play possible. This incredibly versatile facility is proud to host many events in the Austin area. Dripping Springs Ranch Park, thanks to a spacious property, also hosted roller derby and a poultry show over the weekend, making for a truly diverse hub of activity. The versatility of the venue alone has allowed TAL to continue providing world-class polo experiences in an environment that combines both sport and community.“Playing polo at Dripping Springs Ranch Park was an absolute blast! The footing was fantastic, providing the perfect surface for fast and smooth play. It was incredibly easy to transform the facility into an indoor polo arena, making the experience both safe and exciting. The facility itself is stunning—an ideal setting for players, horses, and spectators alike. We had such a great time, we’re already chomping at the bit to come back!” -Gal ShweikiThis year, one of the most widely discussed aspects of Dripping Springs Ranch Park was the extraordinary playing conditions. The arena's footing—possibly the best in the nation for the weekend—was packed perfectly for high-speed play. The impact was impossible to miss as the weekend saw an eye-popping number of two-point goals, each a testament to players’ skills and the arena's impeccable surface. One moment that had the crowd buzzing was Jose Velez's jaw-dropping two-point buzzer-beater backshot, a stunning display of precision that brought fans to their feet.“My experience at Dripping Springs Ranch Park and playing in Texas Arena League (TAL) was incredible. Kudos to Robin Sanchez and TAL volunteers for making it possible. I was very fortunate to also play with some really great players. In the Classic Division, James Glew, Audry Persano, Javier Insua, and Brooke Burke are truly exceptional, bar none” -Jose VelezAt only its second leg of competition, the Texas Arena League continues to serve as a premier event for the Texas polo scene, blending fierce competition, top-notch facilities, and thrilling moments that keep fans coming back for more. With the next legs of competition set to take place at outstanding locations such as the San Antonio Rose Palace and Legends Polo Club near Dallas, the 2025 TAL season has set the bar high and still has several class acts to follow.For more details on the 2025 season, score updates, and ticket information, visit texasarenaleague.com or follow the Texas Arena League on Facebook and Instagram.A Texas-sized shout-out to everyone who helped with the arena build and tear down: Mitch Taylor, Jack Crea, Gal Shweiki, Kurt Bender, Mike Van derWerken, Tata Garcia del Rio, Bradley Biddle, Sara Hanna, George Ramon, Callan Harrison, Robin Sanchez, Megan Flynn, Grayson Guinta, Don Gruntmeir, and Amy Ripley.Polo Gear USA Player of the Week - Zak ColemanCasablanca Polo Defenseman of the Week - Brady WilliamsGalvin Agency Most Valuable PlayerStephanie ColburnZak Coleman x 2Adrian Aguilar x 2Holland TapperCarly SchneiderJames GlewMark OsburnDrew Luplow x 2Gal ShweikiJohn HandValeria NavidadJavier InsuaNutrena Best Playing PonyLola - Javier InsuaCobra - Wes AlstonI’wii - Mark OsburnSeriously Fun - Brady Williams, owned by Karl HilbergSiracha - Drew LuplowDaisy - Loreto NatividadTurbito - Ariel Mancebo, owned by HorsegateGunsmoke - Ben ColburnChingaling - Nick CifuniHavana - Will WaltonDually - Avery Sterr, owned by Jeepers RagsdaleErnie - Emily AndreSamantha - Audry Persano, owned by A Bar F Pony FarmAwesome Sauce - Shane RiceSimba - Chad BowmanCavalor Sportsmanship AwardBrady WilliamsMegan RahlfsAndres SolisGabby RimerJohn RichardsonSean DunawayMary Ellen ClintonBrady WilliamsFaris HannaLoreto NatividadSydney MorrisMegan RahlfsEric BirdsallFabian OssesTrey Crea

