Love Bugs – A northern company finds the solution to a southern problem

Cleaning of cicada and all other bug residue with Bugs Off Pads

Cicada residue on a windshield can make it almost impossible to see

Awesome Products Corp. now manufactures a breakthrough product as the solution for removing love bugs and their acidic residue

"We are excited to bring the Bugs Off Love Bug Eraser® to the market and having a partner such as Ace Hardware Stores makes the product available and easy to obtain for customers".”
— Don Meyns - CEO of Awesome Products Corp.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love bugs, prevalent in Florida, Louisiana, southern Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, and East Texas, pose a significant challenge to motorists. They fly in swarms and are attracted to the heat given off by roadways. When lovebugs collide with cars at high speeds, their bodies break apart and release corrosive enzymes. They make a sticky mess when they smash onto a windshield, obscuring vision and causing accidents, and coupled with the summer sun, can etch a car's paint if not removed in a timely manner.

In response, Awesome Products Corp. announces a breakthrough product called the Bugs Off Love Bug Eraser®, revolutionizing bug removal with its simplicity and effectiveness. The Bugs Off Love Bug Eraser® offers five major advantages over existing products.

The Bugs Off Love Bug Erasers® are chemical free so they do not need to be rinsed off the painted surfaces. Also, no warning label is needed as they are the only product that is safe to use around children.

Easily used on the go, simply wet the Eraser with water from a bottle and swiftly remove love bugs from both the windshield and paint, without exposure to chemical fumes or chemicals on the skin.

The Bugs Off Love Bug Erasers® may be used by hand or two holder options are available, one for hand use and another attaches to a pole, facilitating easy cleaning of hard-to-reach areas on pickups, SUV’s, vans, and campers.

Unlike the single use products on the market, the Bugs Off Love Bug Eraser® is reusable many, many times, reducing waste and environmental impact. Simply rinse and let dry after each use.

Being the only product safe for use on the windshield, paint, and plastic vehicle surfaces, the Eraser eliminates the risk of smearing glass when wipers are used, common with liquid bug removers containing chemicals.

Additionally, while existing products offer no guarantee, the Bugs Off Love Bug Eraser® is backed by a 90-day satisfaction guarantee, ensuring customer confidence and peace of mind.

Available at most Ace Hardware Stores in Florida or directly from the manufacturer, consumers can now experience the ultimate solution to love bug removal.

About Awesome Products Corp.:
Awesome Products Corp. is a leading provider of innovative solutions for automotive care. Committed to excellence and sustainability, the company delivers products that simplify maintenance while minimizing environmental impact.

Donald Meyns
Awesome Products Corp
+1 904-280-1499
