Emage Fest 2024: Andalusia's Biggest Afro Urban Music and Cultural Festival

Emage Fest 2024 is a movement celebrating Afro culture through music, art, fashion, and food. Our mission is to unite global communities via the universal language of creativity.”
— Bucci Henry, Promoter, Emage Fest 2024
LONDON, INNER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emage Global Ltd is thrilled to announce Emage Fest 2024, set to take Andalusia by storm on August 16-17, 2024, at the iconic Malaga Forum. This groundbreaking event will be the first major Afro Urban music festival in the South of Spain, celebrating the vibrant artistry of African music, entertainment, fashion, culture, creativity, food, arts, and sports.

Experience the Best of Afro Urban Culture:

Emage Fest 2024 is more than just a music festival; it’s a cultural extravaganza that brings together the diverse rhythms and beats of Africa, making it the biggest Afrobeats, Amapiano, and African creative and cultural event in Spain.

A Star-Studded Lineup:

Get ready to groove to the electrifying performances of some of the biggest names in the Afro Urban music scene:

• El Grande Toto: Morocco’s premier rapper known for his unique blend of Darija, French, and English.
• Shallipopi: Nigeria’s rising Afrobeats star whose hits have captivated audiences worldwide.
• Nelson Freitas: The sensational voice bridging Europe and Africa.
• Dystinct, DIDI B, KCEE, Eltee Skhillz, Tito M & Yuppe, INNOSS'B, Boohle, Johnson Killer, Crazy Boy, INNOSS'B, and a very big surprise Afrobeats Artist.

A Celebration of Culture and Creativity:

Emage Fest 2024 goes beyond music, offering a rich array of experiences that highlight the best of African culture and creativity:

• Fashion Shows: Featuring cutting-edge African designers.
• Art Exhibits: Showcasing contemporary African art.
• Culinary Delights: Savor authentic African cuisines.
• Sports and Games: Engaging activities that celebrate the spirit of Africa.
• Workshops and Panels: Interactive sessions on music, culture, and creativity.

Embrace Diversity, Inclusion, and Sustainability:
Emage Fest is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion, creating a welcoming space for everyone to celebrate African heritage. The festival also prioritizes sustainability, implementing eco-friendly practices to ensure a green and responsible event.

Join Us for an Unforgettable Experience:
Don’t miss out on this historic event. Secure your tickets now and be part of a transformative celebration that unites music, culture, and community in the beautiful setting of Malaga.

Ticket Information:
• Early Bird Discounts: Available for the first 1,000 tickets sold.
• Group Packages: Special discounts for groups and families.
• VIP Packages: Exclusive access and premium experiences.

About Emage Global Ltd:
Emage Global Ltd is dedicated to promoting African culture and creativity through dynamic events and initiatives. Emage Fest 2024 is set to be a landmark event, celebrating the vibrant spirit and diversity of Africa.

Bucci Henry
Emage Global Ltd
+44 7774 448189
info@emagefest.com
