PizzaBox AI Teams Up with Pizza Innovator Andrew Simmons to Revolutionize Local Pizzeria Delivery

Together, we will bring advanced automation technology to local pizzerias.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PizzaBox AI, a local pizzeria discovery and online ordering platform that generates direct sales, has partnered with Andrew Simmons, a distinguished figure in the pizza industry and the innovative mind behind Pizza Roboto and Mamma Ramona’s Pizzeria, joining as an Advisor. This collaboration aims to bring advanced yet seamless delivery automation technology to local and independent pizzerias across the country, enhancing efficiency and customer experience.
Andrew Simmons is renowned for his groundbreaking work at Mamma Ramona's Pizzeria, where he successfully integrates and tests robotics into the pizza-making process, dramatically reducing operational costs and setting a new industry standard. His work in restaurant automation technology has demonstrated that cutting-edge solutions can be both affordable and transformative. Additionally, Simmons introduced a pioneering $189-a-year Pizza Passport subscription program in 2021, revolutionizing customer engagement and retention in the pizza industry.
PizzaBox AI enables local pizzerias to instantly plug and connect into an online ordering ecosystem with every possible service and advanced technology required to operate “like the big chains” and increase visibility across all online channels to grow sales, while servicing their customers directly and taking back control from third-party marketplaces.
Joining the platform is simple, intuitive and fast. With access to over 80,000 pizza shop menu data, local pizzerias simply submit a URL link to their menu and the AI-powered platform creates a branded website, online ordering system, digital marketing tools, customer loyalty programs, connects to payment processing and to local drivers - within minutes, without any hidden fees or commissions. Simmons' involvement will further enhance the platform's capabilities, ensuring it remains at the forefront of industry innovation.
"We are thrilled to partner with Andrew," said Gary Chaglasyan, CEO of PizzaBox (powered by RestoGPT AI). "His visionary approach to the pizza business aligns perfectly with our mission to support local pizzerias. Andrew's insights, knowledge and expertise in automation technology and operating independent restaurants (knowing the needs and pains from the inside) will be invaluable as we continue to develop and refine our platform."
Simmons expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "I’ve watched the evolution of PizzaBox AI, and it’s revolutionizing the pizza ordering landscape. I’m excited to contribute and be a part of this journey. Together, we will bring advanced automation technology to local pizzerias, helping them thrive in an increasingly competitive market."
With Simmons' strategic guidance, PizzaBox AI is poised to accelerate its growth and further its impact on the pizza industry, offering unparalleled support and innovative solutions to independent pizzerias nationwide.
