April Median Sales Prices for Single-Family Homes Rose in Almost All Hudson Valley, NY Regions

April’s sales of single-family homes saw big increases in parts of the Hudson Valley. Westchester County reported the highest median sales price at $870,000.

While inventory remains low across our region, signs are pointing to a more vibrant spring and summer market with both new listings and pending sales growing.” — Lynda Fernandez, HGAR CEO

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- April’s closed sales of single-family homes experienced double-digit increases in Rockland and Westchester counties, at 33.3% and 22.7%, respectively. Orange County’s sales increased by 3.9% in April. The median sales price for single-family homes also grew significantly in all areas except the Bronx, which saw a slight decline of just 0.7%. Westchester County reported the highest single-family median sales price at $870,000, followed by Rockland at $735,00 and the Bronx at $600,000.Today’s report by the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors (HGAR), based on data supplied by OneKeyMLS, also indicates that sales of single-family homes in the Bronx, Putnam and Sullivan counties decreased in April. The largest decline was in Putnam at 32.3%, followed by the Bronx at 31.4% and Sullivan at 22.2%.Condos in Rockland and Orange counties saw double-digit jumps in median sales prices, while median sales prices for condos in the Bronx and Westchester decreased by double-digits. Rockland County’s median priced condo sold for $390,000 – an increase of 12.6%. Conversely, new listings for condos declined in both Rockland and Orange counties, while increasing in the Bronx, Westchester, and Putnam counties.“While inventory remains low across our region, signs are pointing to a more vibrant spring and summer market with both new listings and pending sales growing,” said Lynda Fernandez, HGAR CEO. "The fact that property sales continue to rise is also a good indicator of the consistent demand for housing in our region.”Bronx CountySingle-family home sales dropped by 31.4% and the median sales price also dipped slightly by 0.7% to just $600,000. Last month, the median was $625,000, and last year at this time, $604,500. Condo sales declined at 23.1%, and the median sales price for condos decreased as well by 13.2% to $279,500. In 2023, the condo median came in at $322,000. However, the co-op market saw a significant increase in closed sales at 64.3%, as well as a 37.4% hike in the median sales price at $239,000. Last year at this time, the median was $174,000.New Bronx listings for co-ops climbed the highest at 11.5%, followed by single-family homes at 8.3% and condos at 2.9%. Pending sales for all property types were up by 13.8%. Overall inventory for all three housing types was down significantly, with condo supplies faring the worst with a 41.3% decline. There were 32.8% fewer single-family homes on the market, and 14.9% less co-ops. April showed 6.1% months of supply for all property types, a 20.8% decline from 2023.Westchester CountySales of condos in April experienced the highest jump at 32.5%, compared to single home sales with an 11.3% gain. Co-op sales, however, saw a decline of 15.1%. The median sales price for single-family homes keeps climbing – this time by 16.4% to $870,000. In April 2023, the median was $747,500. Co-op median sales prices rose by 5.6% to $190,000, while the median for condos declined by 10.3% to $477,500. This time last year, the median stood at $532,500.New listings for all property types increased, with single-family homes taking the lead at 11.3%, followed by condos at 10.8% and co-ops at 1.7%. Pending sales for all properties are up by 16.5%. Inventory fell for all property types with co-ops experiencing a 38.9% drop, followed by single-family homes with a 25.2% decline and condo, at 11.8% less. As of April, there were just 2.4 months of supply availability, which is down 17.2% from last year.Putnam CountySingle-family home sales in Putnam County saw a large decrease by 32.3% over April of 2023, but condo sales rose by 12.5%. The median sales prices for single-family homes increased 13.4% to $520,000, and condos sales by 1.5% to $335,000. New listings for condos saw a 55.6% increase, while single-family home listings grew by 9.4%. Pending sales for all property types are on the rise by 17.6%. Inventory declined for both single-family homes – at 21.7% -- and condos – at 7.7%. All property types saw a 4% decline in months of supply from last year to just 2.4 months .Rockland CountySales of condos in Rockland County had the biggest jump at 36.4%. There was also an uptick in the median sales price of Rockland’s condos at 12.6% over last year, bringing April’s price to $390.000. The single-family home median sales price increased 9.7% to $735,000 and closed sales in April experienced a 33.3% increase. Sales of co-ops also rose by 8.3%, while the median sales price grew by 23.5% to $130,000. New co-op listings increased by 28.6%, while declining 10.5% for single-family homes and 4.2% for condos. Inventory declined in all three areas, with condos seeing the largest decrease of 22.8% followed by single family homes at 20.7% and co-ops with 13.6% fewer units. Pending sales for all property types were down just 1.1%. Rockland’s supply of homes mirrored Putnam’s – a 4% drop and just 2.4 months of supply.Orange CountyIn Orange County, sales of single-family homes increased by 3.9%, and the median sales price jumped 16.1% to $450,000. Sales of condos remained the same as last year, but the median sales price increased by 13.2% to $300,000.New listings for single-family homes rose by 10.4% but condo new listings saw a decline of 28%. Inventory for both property types decreased, with condos at 35.4% less units, and 24.1% less single-family homes. Pending sales for all property types decreased by 17.5%. Orange County properties have a three-months supply, which is a 6.3% decline from 2023.Sullivan CountyWhile Sullivan County’s single-family home sales declined 22.2% in April, the median sales price grew by 10% to $320,000. New listings declined by 0.9% and the inventory remained the same. Pending sales of single-family homes increased by 3.4% in April. Only Sullivan County experienced a gain in months of supply. The April report indicates 5.6 months of supply – a 19.1% increase over 2023.