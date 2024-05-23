"24 NOTES" AN AMERICAN MADE MEMORIAL DAY MUSICAL ANTHEM

®2024 "24 Notes" by BootHill Bandits

“24 Notes” honors and pays tribute to each and every Military Veteran

Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened.” — Reverend William 'Billy' Franklin Graham Jr.

WYMBERLY, TEXAS, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, which honors our fallen U.S. military men and women who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces, Breakin'Out® is proud to Present to the world “24 NOTES”, a Tribute Song written by Songwriter and audio engineer BIG ED Moore and Robert Smith of Boot Hill Bandits, in honor of all our Military Veteran Heroes.

May 30, 1868 was the first national observance of Memorial Day. Proclaimed by Commander in Chief John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic, Decoration Day honored Union soldiers who had died in the Civil War. By 1890, every Union state had adopted it. The world wars turned it into a day of remembrance for all members of the U.S. military who fought and died in service. Two additional days celebrate those who have served or are serving in the U.S. military: Armed Forces Day (earlier in May), and Veterans Day (on November 11), which honors all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

An AMERICAN MADE MUSICAL ANTHEM “24 Notes” pays tribute to each and every Military Veteran who has passed on. Additionally, ”24 NOTES" honors and salutes all of our Military Veterans and First responder heroes who have served and whom proudly serve today, to protect life, liberty and freedom.

Memorial Day is the time we should all honor and reflect upon the Cost of Freedom.

"24 Notes" Anthem pays tribute to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial which stands as a symbol of America’s honor and recognition of the men and women who served and sacrificed their lives in the Vietnam War.

Inscribed on the black granite walls are the names of more than 58,000 men and women who gave their lives or remain missing. The Memorial is dedicated to honor the courage, sacrifice and devotion to duty and country of all who answered the call to serve during one of the most divisive wars in U.S. history.

"24 NOTES" is also dedicated to all of the amazing individuals and motorcycle riders who understand the Cost Of Freedom like Rolling Thunder® and honor Veterans and Gold Star families each and every day. And, Bugles Across America® who give their time and talents to play "TAPS", otherwise known as "The 24 NOTES", at Veteran's funerals all across America, instead of the usual pre-recorded version used at most Veterans ceremonies.

https://www.vvmf.org/About-The-Wall/ https://www.buglesacrossamerica.org/

To listen to 24 NOTES click on the 'TRIBUTE" Tab on the Boot Hill Bandits website at https://www.boothillbandits.com/

As General Douglas MacArthur once said: "and The soldier, above all other people, prays for peace, for he must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war."

Lest We Forget.