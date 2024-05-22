Attorney General Hilgers Sues to Stop Biden Roadblocks for Development Projects

Lincoln -- Attorney General Hilgers joined a 20-state lawsuit today challenging a new Biden mandate that creates roadblocks for infrastructure projects by forcing social, environmental, and race-based regulations on developers.

The mandate eliminates President Trump’s common-sense reforms that streamlined development, to instead force Biden’s radical green agenda. With the mandate in effect, costs and delays will increase for projects including new housing, power plants, roads, and bridges. Developers will also face an illegal double standard that favors projects aligning with Biden’s extreme green agenda and creates roadblocks for projects that use traditional energy sources. The significant price hikes and delays may force the cancelation of some projects altogether, while American families bear the brunt of increased costs. The mandate even injects undefined terms such as “environmental justice” and “Indigenous Knowledge” into the approval process, adding further confusion and potential delays.

Infrastructure projects across the entire state and country will now face uncertain futures. A few examples include:

The lawsuit follows an Iowa-led, 24-state letter in October opposing the mandate. 17 state governors also wrote asking Biden to reverse the rule.

The National Environmental Policy Act violates the Administrative Procedure Act and federal law requiring that significant legislation go through Congress, rather than unelected bureaucrats.

Nebraska joined the Iowa and North Dakota-led lawsuit in addition to Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.