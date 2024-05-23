Medasia Marine Introduces Sustainable E-Clipse Floating Homes
E-Clipse is a range of sustainable floating homes powered by solar and hydrogen designed for global distribution.ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medasia Marine has introduced a new range of sustainable floating electric houseboats and villas under the brand name E-Clipse. These floating homes are manufactured from ethically sourced materials and aim to offer a sustainable living option on the water.
The E-Clipse range features advanced solar panels, electric propulsion systems and range extenders. A H2 fuel cell is an option upgrade from the standard models, allowing residents to live off-grid for extended periods, enhancing self-sufficiency and reducing reliance on traditional power sources.
The E-Clipse series includes a 17m x 6m solar houseboat designed with modular production in mind. These boats can be shipped in two HC containers and assembled on-site anywhere in the world, making them accessible globally and simplifying logistics.
The Hydra 2 stands out in the E-Clipse range as the world's first solar and hydrogen-powered house yacht. This 17-meter vessel comes equipped with 50kWh electric motors, 66 square meters of solar panels and photovoltaic (PV) glass. The boat's 50kWh battery capacity supports off-grid living for weeks, supplemented by a 40kWh green hydrogen fuel cell plant to meet energy demands sustainably.
E-Clipse products are constructed with a focus on durability and environmental responsibility. The hulls, made from high-density polyethylene (HDPE), come with a 50-year warranty. Decking materials are manufactured from natural cork, emphasizing the use of renewable resources and ensuring longevity.
Manufactured at Medasia Marine’s facilities in the United Arab Emirates, the E-Clipse range is designed for a global market. The modular design facilitates international distribution, enabling these sustainable homes to reach customers worldwide. David Farmer, representing Medasia Marine, highlights the importance of this global approach in achieving their sustainability objectives.
The E-Clipse floating homes are not just about sustainability but also about providing comfort and luxury. Each home is designed with modern amenities and spacious interiors, ensuring that residents can enjoy a high standard of living while minimizing their environmental impact. The customizable interiors allow homeowners to choose finishes and fittings that suit their style and needs.
Medasia Marine's dedication to customer satisfaction extends beyond the sale. The company offers comprehensive support and maintenance services to ensure that the E-Clipse homes remain in optimal condition. This commitment to after-sales service underscores Medasia Marine's goal of creating lasting relationships with their customers, ensuring their sustainable living experience is enjoyable and trouble-free.
Medasia Marine’s E-Clipse range represents a significant step forward in sustainable living solutions. The company sets a new marine industry standard by incorporating advanced technology and environmentally friendly practices. These floating homes offer a luxurious and sustainable lifestyle, allowing residents to enjoy water living without compromising on comfort or environmental responsibility.
Medasia Marine is a leading manufacturer of sustainable marine vessels based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The company specializes in creating innovative floating homes and yachts using ethically sourced materials and advanced technologies. Medasia Marine is committed to promoting sustainable living solutions worldwide.
