Aether Investment Partners files the Aether Infrastructure & Natural Resources Fund

The Aether Infrastructure & Natural Resources Fund (the “Fund”), will operate as a closed-end interval fund.
— Sean Goodrich, Co-Founder and Managing Director
Aether Investment Partners LLC, a specialist investment manager focused on private real assets investments, has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to register the Aether Infrastructure & Natural Resources Fund (the “Fund”), which will operate as a closed-end interval fund. The initial filing was made on February 28, 2024.
Founded in 2008, Aether Investment Partners LLC is a private equity firm based in Denver, Colorado. The firm focuses on private investments in infrastructure and natural resources and has managed more than $1.6 billion in commitments on behalf of investors since inception. The Fund’s strategy will primarily focus on obtaining exposure to infrastructure and natural resources investments through: (i) secondary purchases of interests in infrastructure or natural resources private investment funds and other private assets; (ii) direct equity and/or debt co-investments in individual companies or assets alongside co-investment sponsors; and (iii) primary investments in companies and/or private investment funds that primarily hold infrastructure or natural resources investments.
Sean Goodrich, Co-Founder and Managing Director: “We believe the interval fund structure allows Aether to accommodate a broader investor population, while also enabling our current institutional investor base to more efficiently deploy capital into the natural resources and infrastructure opportunity set. We are eager to utilize the interval fund to capitalize on broader deal flow, ranging from recycling shorter hold opportunities to owning cash-flowing assets in perpetuity.”
Investors should carefully consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A prospectus with this and other information about the fund may be obtained on the SEC’s website or by contacting Aether’s investor relations team at ir@aetherip.com. An investment in the fund is subject to a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.
