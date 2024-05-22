Sen. Nick Miller and Rep. Steve Samuelson Obtain More Than $100,000 in Funding Toward a Field House at First Responders Park in Hanover 

May 22, 2024 – Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) and Rep. Steve Samuelson (D-Northampton) have secured $100,704 in funding to go toward the construction of a multipurpose field house at First Responders Park in Hanover.

The funding is via the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Local Share Accounts. The field house will include handicapped restrooms to eliminate the need for portable ones, a concession area for residents and storage facilities for equipment used by the township and organizations that use the park.

“A field house at First Responder Park will make visiting the park so much more comfortable for everyone,” said Miller. “The Lehigh Valley is home to so many incredible outdoor recreational opportunities and it’s important that they are accessible to as many residents as possible. I am glad to see these funds put to use for the residents of Hanover and the surrounding area to enjoy First Responders Park for generations to come.”

First Responders Park is a 24-acre recreational park, which has four fields, currently used for lacrosse and soccer.

“This state funding will help Hanover Township move forward with plans to build a multipurpose Fieldhouse to better serve the athletes, teams and families who visit this wonderful township park,” said Rep. Samuelson.

“Rep. Samuelson and I worked together to ensure this funding came through,” said Miller. “We are both excited to see the final product.”

The Pennsylvania Race Horse Development and Gaming Act (Act 2004-71), as amended, provides for the distribution of gaming revenues through CFA to support projects in the public interest within the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

