Sen. Fontana Statement on the NFL Draft Coming to Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh – May 22, 2024 − Today, State Senator Wayne Fontana issued the following statement on the City of Pittsburgh hosting the 2026 National Football League Draft:

I am thrilled that the NFL has selected Pittsburgh to host the 2026 Draft.

While tens of millions of viewers will enjoy the beauty of our city on television, hundreds of thousands of fans, traveling here from across the country, will experience our renowned restaurants, world-class museums, and cultural assets that Pittsburgh has to offer.

It is fitting that the NFL chose to hold one of the league’s marquee events in the City of Champions.

Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania has a long history of pro football—from the very first professional game in 1892, to earning the nickname of the “Cradle of Quarterbacks,” to the pride we have in our six-time Super Bowl champion Steelers.

Special thanks to Commissioner Goodell and the leadership of the NFL, to Art Rooney II and the Steelers organization, and to Governor Shapiro and his team.

We can’t wait to see everyone in 2026.

Here we go!

First elected in 2005, Sen. Fontana represents the 42nd Senatorial District, which includes the City of Pittsburgh. He is also the chairman of the Sports and Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.

###