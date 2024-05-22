News Item

Judges, Justices to serve lunch at annual charity cookout

Posted: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Minnesota Court of Appeals judges and Supreme Court justices will join law clerks and staff from the Minnesota Judicial Center to serve lunch at Catholic Charities Dorothy Day Place in St. Paul at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 24.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for those of us who are more fortunate to serve those who may be less fortunate right now,” said Court of Appeals Judge Diane Bratvold, who chairs the event. “We look forward to this lunch every year.”

The annual barbecue, started by Court of Appeals Judge Jim Randall and for many years organized by Judge Jill Halbrooks, is one of many community service projects the appellate courts do to connect with the people they serve. Judges, justices, and staff of the appellate courts served nearly 11,000 meals in the first 20 years of this event and expect to serve an additional 700 meals this year.

“The best part of this event is being able to visit with those we are serving,” said retired Court of Appeals Judge Jim Randall. “We are grateful for the relationship with Catholic Charities that allows us to provide this meaningful community service, and we are so thankful to work with their wonderful staff to provide a meal to those in need.”

The cookout is made possible by financial and volunteer contributions from Minnesota Court of Appeals judges, Supreme Court justices, retired appellate court justices and judges, appellate court law clerks, the State Law Librarian, and other court staff. The Rhythm Pups, a local band, also volunteer their time to play music during the event.

“As a provider of emergency shelter, services, and housing for those in need, we are seeing increased demand for services—and we rely more than ever on our community for support,” said Michael Goar, president & CEO of Catholic Charities Twin Cities. “We are grateful to the Minnesota Judicial Branch for once again hosting their annual cookout for our Dorothy Day Place community. Every year, our clients, staff, and partners look forward to this event and the spirit of connection and camaraderie it provides.”

MEDIA INFOMATION:

WHAT: Catholic Charities Dorothy Day-Judicial Cookout

WHEN: Friday, May 24, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Saint Paul Opportunity Center

422 Dorothy Day Place

St. Paul, MN

WHAT CAMERAS WILL SEE: Supreme Court justices, Court of Appeals judges, law clerks, court staff serving lunch to people at Catholic Charities Dorothy Day Place.

PHOTOGRAPHY NOTE: Photographers and videographers must comply with Catholic Charities media policy, which requires photo releases. Please contact Therese Gales at (612) 221-5161 for details.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lissa Finne

Communications Specialist

Minnesota Judicial Branch

Cell: (612) 201-7637