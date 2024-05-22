STEVEN’S WINGS: GLOBAL YOUTH ADVENTURES TO HOST TSA PRECHECK® ENROLLMENT EVENT
Steven’s Wings hosts TSA PreCheck event, supporting youth travel with a special fundraiser and raffle.
Empowering youth through travel opens their eyes to the world and their own potential.”WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven’s Wings: Global Youth Adventures will be hosting a TSA PreCheck® enrollment event in collaboration with IDEMIA, a TSA PreCheck authorized enrollment provider. Travelers will be able to enroll at 1244 West Chester Pike, Suite 409, West Chester, PA 19382 from June 24 to June 28th. The program is open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and lawful permanent residents.
The enrollment process is quick, convenient, and even faster when the application is completed online beforehand. The in-person enrollment requires that applicants provide proof of identity, proof of citizenship, fingerprints, and a photo. IDEMIA offers TSA PreCheck enrollment for $78; if approved, travelers get a five-year membership with the program.
Following the in-person enrollment appointment, most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) in three to five days. The KTN number must be added to flight reservations to enjoy TSA PreCheck benefits.
TSA PreCheck was created in December 2011 to provide low-risk travelers with a smoother experience through airport security. It’s a great option for travelers looking to save time. Enrolled members do not need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts, or light jackets. They also access TSA PreCheck dedicated screening lanes at over 200 participating U.S. airports nationwide.
In conjunction with this event, Steven’s Wings: Global Youth Adventures is excited to announce a special fundraising initiative. Each donation made during the event will automatically enter the donor into a raffle to win a three-piece Samsonite luggage set. All proceeds will directly support our Passport Discovery Initiative, which empowers economically disadvantaged youth by providing them with the passports needed to explore the world.
“By participating in this TSA PreCheck enrollment event and contributing to our fundraiser, you’re not only enhancing your travel experience but also opening up a world of possibilities for young adventurers,” said Erica Wright, Executive Director at Steven’s Wings: Global Youth Adventures.
If you are unable to make the Steven’s Wings: Global Youth Adventures enrollment event but are still interested in enrolling in TSA PreCheck, please complete the application online and schedule an appointment at one of our 560+ enrollment centers nationwide.
About Steven’s Wings: Global Youth Adventures:
Steven’s Wings: Global Youth Adventures is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in memory of Steven, a dedicated nurse and Navy veteran who served selflessly after Desert Storm and continued his commitment to helping others in hospitals throughout Philadelphia until his untimely death from pancreatic cancer in 2017. Inspired by Steven’s lifelong dedication to service and mentorship, his sister, Erica Wright, established this organization to empower underserved youth through educational and transformative travel experiences. Our programs aim to broaden horizons, enhance global awareness, and develop future leaders by providing access to new cultures and learning opportunities.
For more information, please visit www.stevenswings.org or contact info@stevenswings.org. Follow @StevensWingsGYA on Instagram, Facebook, and on
LinkedIn.
Join us in honoring Steven’s legacy by supporting global youth adventures, and discover how rewarding it can be to enhance your travel experience while making a significant impact on the lives of young adventurers.
About IDEMIA Identity & Security (I&S) North America
IDEMIA I&S North America is a leader in identity security and authentication services to governments and private companies, operating in North America. Our mission is to Unlock the World, Make It Safer – helping people access what matters most, more quickly, more safely, and more securely, in both the physical and the digital worlds. Our best-in-class technology helps to authenticate and secure physical and digital transactions. IDEMIA is recognized by the National Institute of Standards (NIST) as a top-ranking participant in the Institute’s passenger facilitation simulation testing as well as in its regular Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) rankings, reinforcing the trustworthiness and reliability of IDEMIA’s facial recognition solutions for government and consumers alike.
Learn more at www.na.idemia.com / Follow @Idemia_NA on Twitter and on LinkedIn.
Erica Wright
Steven's Wings: Global Youth Adventures
+1 215-264-7961
info@stevenswings.org
