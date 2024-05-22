Melodine Records set to release their first single "Umeed", a hope that keeps one going

Company Logo Album art - Umeed

Indian record label debuts with their first single "Umeed" for release. The song features talented Singer-Songwriter Tannish and producer Vijay D Singh.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melodine Records, an innovative record label aimed at bringing fresh and elevating music to a global audience, is set to release a new song that captures the essence of hope and resilience.

Titled "Umeed," the song is a collaboration between Melodine Records and Tannish, a talented artist who beautifully encapsulates the struggles and triumphs of starting anew in a new city. The track, produced by Vijay, delves into the universal experience of leaving behind familiar surroundings and loved ones to pursue dreams, navigating through change and uncertainty with a spirit of hope and optimism. Scheduled for release on May 23, 2024, "Umeed" promises to resonate with listeners from all walks of life.

Melodine Records, with a mission to showcase music that strikes a chord with audiences, promises to push boundaries and deliver melodies that stays in your heart, forever.

Endorsements and Quotes: - "This is a song that was needed, indeed!" - "This sounds so relatable. Truly amazing!" - "It's a song of hope."

For more information and updates on Melodine Records and their release, "Umeed," please contact the label via email at admin@melodinerecords.com

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the resonating melodies of "Umeed" by Melodine Records, a song that speaks to the hearts of dreamers and believers everywhere.

Thank you for your time and support in spreading the message of hope through music.

