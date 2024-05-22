Ukraine: Together We Act Fest to take place on 25 May in Kyiv – free entrance 

The Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine invites all Kyiv residents and guests to the Together We Act Fest.

The event will take place on 25 May, as part of the Europe Day celebrations and the Delegation’s communication campaign ‘Together we act. Together we are Europe’, dedicated to EU support for civil society organisations and media.

The Fest programme includes open-air cinema, creative workshops, a discussion panel on EU assistance and the role of civil society in paving the way to the EU, competitions and activities for the whole family, art wall and photo zone, street exhibition, and an alley of civil society organisations.

The Fest will be held from 13:00 to 19:00 in Kyiv, Mystetskyi Arsenal (10-12 Lavrska St.)

Entrance is free!

