Triad Electric & Controls, Inc. Donates $300,000 to Launch Therapy Center as Part of Capital Campaign

Center to Expand and Enhance Children's Therapy Services in Louisiana

Supporting Launch Therapy Center's expansion is an investment in the future of our children.” — Brian Bordelon, President of Triad Electric & Controls

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triad Electric & Controls, Inc., a leader in electrical and instrumentation services, has committed $300,000 to the Launch Therapy Center in Denham Springs, Louisiana. This significant donation supports Launch's 2023-24 Capital Campaign, which aims to expand and enhance therapy services for children and adolescents with special needs in Livingston Parish and the surrounding areas.

Launch Therapy Center specializes in providing comprehensive services to children diagnosed with autism, ADHD, brain injuries, spina bifida, cerebral palsy, genetic disorders, and other developmental challenges. Through individual and group therapy services, parent support groups, and religious education, Launch is dedicated to supporting both children and their families.

Chantelle Varnado, founder and executive director of Launch, expressed her gratitude: “The families and staff of Launch are grateful to Triad Electric & Controls for their efforts in kicking off our capital campaign. There are currently 365 children awaiting services. The new building will allow us to double capacity to help meet the tremendous need in Livingston Parish and surrounding areas. I would like to offer a special thank you to Triad Electric & Controls for serving as the Title Sponsor for a recent fundraiser, Launching Clays for Superheroes, that raised $104,000.”

Since its inception eight years ago in a small Catholic church, Launch has grown exponentially, now providing therapies for over 400 children with hundreds on a growing waitlist. Varnado, along with her dedicated staff of more than two dozen professionals, has worked tirelessly to meet the needs of exceptional children and their families. The center's latest expansion plan involves raising $4.5 million to construct a new facility, which will be the most comprehensive in the region by the time of Launch's 10th anniversary in 2025.

The new facility, to be located on three acres off Veterans Boulevard, will feature 13,000 square feet of space, increasing the center's capacity by 6,000 square feet. This expansion will allow the addition of 11 more therapists and increase the number of children served from 400 to 910. The state-of-the-art center is designed by Coleman Partners and will become a model for similar facilities throughout Louisiana.

Launch's journey from a small church to a pioneering therapy center is a testament to the community's support and the dedication of its staff. With the help of Triad Electric & Controls and other generous donors, Launch is poised to transform the lives of even more children and their families, allowing them to reach for the stars.

Brian Bordelon, President of Triad Electric & Controls, remarked, "At Triad Electric & Controls, we believe in giving back to the community that has supported us over the years. Supporting Launch Therapy Center's expansion is an investment in the future of our children. We are proud to be part of this initiative, which will significantly enhance the lives of many families in Livingston Parish and beyond. We look forward to seeing the new facility become a beacon of hope and a center of excellence for special needs therapy in our region."

Triad Electric & Controls (Triad) has been in business for over 40 years and serves the industrial market on a merit shop basis. We are an electrical and instrumentation contractor with the capabilities of providing an array of other specialty services. Triad has an outstanding reputation in the industry, and we deliver safe and high-quality installations. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, Triad has additional offices in Lake Charles, LA and Houston, TX. Triad is a part of The Newtron Group, one of the largest privately-owned specialty electrical construction companies in the United States and is among the nation’s leading industrial electrical and Instrumentation providers.