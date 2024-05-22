 Injured Hiker Rescued from Falling Waters Trail

CONTACT:

May 22, 2024

Franconia, NH – At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Conservation Officers from New Hampshire Fish and Game were made aware of an injured hiker on the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia. A call had come in to NH911 reporting a 41-year-old female who had fallen and suffered a lower-leg injury and could no longer continue without assistance. Rescuers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and Conservation Officers from New Hampshire Fish and Game responded to the trailhead.

The first rescuers reached the injured hiker at 9:19 p.m., who was about 1.9 miles from the trailhead of the Falling Waters Trail. They identified the injured hiker as Christine Von Baltzar of West Lebanon, NH. Due to the nature of Von Baltzar’s injury, she was packaged into a rescue litter, with the carry out commencing shortly after 10:00 p.m. The rescue party was able to safely navigate the 1.9 miles to the trailhead where they were met by LinWood Ambulance just after midnight. Von Baltzar was taken by LinWood Ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for evaluation of her injury.

Von Baltzar and her hiking partner were well prepared for a day hike but had slipped and fallen in wet, slippery terrain which caused the injury. The fall occurred as they descended around 6:00 p.m. Von Baltzar attempted to descend with assistance from her hiking partner and realized after an hour and a half that they would need more assistance and called for help. Hikers and outdoor adventurers are encouraged to visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.