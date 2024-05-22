"Seeds for Harvest: Kingdom Building for Christ" by Dr. George Miller
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. George A. Miller, an experienced pastor is thrilled to announce the release of his new book, "Seeds for Harvest: Kingdom Building for Christ." This insightful and practical guide is designed to aid prospective church developers in spiritual focus and direction, particularly in the realm of church planting.
"Seeds for Harvest: Kingdom Building for Christ" serves as a comprehensive reference for those involved in church planting. The book provides step-by-step guidance on various aspects crucial to establishing and growing a church, including planning, organizing, networking, recruitment, church growth, and stabilizing an existing church start. By partnering with the God of the universe, church planters can gain valuable experience and knowledge in evangelism, with rewards that far exceed the challenges they may encounter. Author Dr. George A. Miller shares his personal journey and the blessings he experienced throughout the church planting process. His insights are aimed at helping others navigate this unique and fulfilling endeavor. Key topics discussed in the book include:
• Exploring Biblical Christianity: Discovering the richness and depth of Biblical teachings.
• Establishing Vision and Focus: Learning to discern and follow God's leading.
• Understanding Church Planting Dynamics: Gaining a clear comprehension of the essential elements involved.
• The Power of Prayer: Recognizing prayer as a vital act of faith and submission to God's will.
About the Author
Dr. George A. Miller has been a pastor for approximately 39 years and has a real zeal for reaching those who are unsaved. He has a deep desire to unite families and is an advocate for building strong and healthy families in the community. Dr. Miller believes that the way of Jesus Christ is the most secure path to receiving eternal life. His extensive experience and passion for ministry shine through in "Seeds for Harvest," offering readers both inspiration and practical tools for church planting.
The inspiration for writing this book stemmed from a strong desire to draw families together. Living in a community where many children do not have a complete family home, the author felt compelled to create something that could foster a sense of unity and support among families.
Message from the Author
“Encouraging them to look deeply in the purpose behind the book to embrace the Christian journey. Use the book to experience the positive Christian journey.”
You can follow Dr. George Miller on his website drgeorgemillerbooks.com to stay updated on his latest projects and gain insights into his wide range of interests.
Dr. George Miller recently participated in a People of Distinction Radio with Benji Cole and answered questions about his book (People of Distinction Radio Interview Link: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6nbUNbG1Vloq6m7rAG8B4z?si=94fsRDvqRAGLfD6F9KzGyQ )
Dr. Miller’s expertise and heartfelt guidance make this book an invaluable resource for anyone called to the mission of church planting. His practical advice and spiritual insights provide a solid foundation for building and growing a faith community. "Seeds for Harvest: Kingdom Building for Christ" is now available for purchase at Amazon, or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Seeds-Harvest-Kingdom-Building-Christ/dp/1685363326.
Luna Harrington
"Seeds for Harvest: Kingdom Building for Christ" serves as a comprehensive reference for those involved in church planting. The book provides step-by-step guidance on various aspects crucial to establishing and growing a church, including planning, organizing, networking, recruitment, church growth, and stabilizing an existing church start. By partnering with the God of the universe, church planters can gain valuable experience and knowledge in evangelism, with rewards that far exceed the challenges they may encounter. Author Dr. George A. Miller shares his personal journey and the blessings he experienced throughout the church planting process. His insights are aimed at helping others navigate this unique and fulfilling endeavor. Key topics discussed in the book include:
• Exploring Biblical Christianity: Discovering the richness and depth of Biblical teachings.
• Establishing Vision and Focus: Learning to discern and follow God's leading.
• Understanding Church Planting Dynamics: Gaining a clear comprehension of the essential elements involved.
• The Power of Prayer: Recognizing prayer as a vital act of faith and submission to God's will.
About the Author
Dr. George A. Miller has been a pastor for approximately 39 years and has a real zeal for reaching those who are unsaved. He has a deep desire to unite families and is an advocate for building strong and healthy families in the community. Dr. Miller believes that the way of Jesus Christ is the most secure path to receiving eternal life. His extensive experience and passion for ministry shine through in "Seeds for Harvest," offering readers both inspiration and practical tools for church planting.
The inspiration for writing this book stemmed from a strong desire to draw families together. Living in a community where many children do not have a complete family home, the author felt compelled to create something that could foster a sense of unity and support among families.
Message from the Author
“Encouraging them to look deeply in the purpose behind the book to embrace the Christian journey. Use the book to experience the positive Christian journey.”
You can follow Dr. George Miller on his website drgeorgemillerbooks.com to stay updated on his latest projects and gain insights into his wide range of interests.
Dr. George Miller recently participated in a People of Distinction Radio with Benji Cole and answered questions about his book (People of Distinction Radio Interview Link: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6nbUNbG1Vloq6m7rAG8B4z?si=94fsRDvqRAGLfD6F9KzGyQ )
Dr. Miller’s expertise and heartfelt guidance make this book an invaluable resource for anyone called to the mission of church planting. His practical advice and spiritual insights provide a solid foundation for building and growing a faith community. "Seeds for Harvest: Kingdom Building for Christ" is now available for purchase at Amazon, or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Seeds-Harvest-Kingdom-Building-Christ/dp/1685363326.
Luna Harrington
Prime Seven Media
+1 414-882-5318
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter