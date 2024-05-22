Governor Ron DeSantis issues proclamation for Water Safety Month and Safe Boating Week in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a proclamation for Water Safety Month and Safe Boating Week in Florida. We are grateful for his recognition of this important month and week urging Floridians and visitors to safely enjoy Florida’s beautiful waterways.

WATER SAFETY MONTH AND SAFE BOATING WEEK IN FLORIDA

WHEREAS, Florida has over 1,300 miles of coastline, 50,000 miles of rivers and streams, 7,800 lakes, and 4,000 square miles of estuaries for Floridians, visitors to our great state, and the wildlife that inhabit these areas to enjoy; and

WHEREAS, Florida is committed to ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors to our great state; and

WHEREAS, residents and visitors alike enjoy our state's natural waterways, rivers, lakes, and manmade recreational water facilities; and

WHEREAS, citizens of Florida recognize the vital role that swimming and aquatic-related activities can play a role in good physical and mental health and enhance the quality of life for all people; and WHEREAS, the citizens of Florida understand the vital importance of communicating water safety rules and programs to children, parents, and caregivers of all ages to prevent drownings and recreational water-related injuries; and

WHEREAS, recreational boating is a staple of the Sunshine State's lifestyle, tourism, and economy; and

WHEREAS, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) protects Floridians and our natural resources through law enforcement services - enforcing boating rules and regulations, coordinating boating safety campaigns and educational programs, and managing public waters and access to them - for our waterways and coastal communities; and

WHEREAS, Water Safety Month in Florida is an opportunity to increase public awareness of measures that can prevent water-related deaths and injuries, such as swimming lessons or CPR, and Safe Boating Week is an opportunity to bring awareness to safe boating practices so Floridians and visitors can safely experience the beauty of our waterways in the Boating Capital of the World.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ron DeSantis, Governor of the State of Florida, do hereby extend greetings and best wishes to all observing May 2024 as Water Safety Month in Florida and May 18 - 24, 2024, as Safe Boating Week in Florida.