Contessa Gallery Announces Major Landmark 7,000 Square Foot Gallery Space in Southampton Village
Contessa Gallery will open a new space in the South Fork region town of Southampton allowing the gallery to continue to expand its presence in the region.
Steve Hartman, President of Contessa Gallery, shares his passion for art, by expanding to the Hamptons. Opening in Southampton represents a natural progression of the expansion of his Galleries.”SOUTHAMPTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contessa Gallery Announces Major Landmark 7,000 Square Foot Gallery Space in Southampton Village
— Sharon Phair, Director
Southampton, New York, USA, May 23, 2024
Steve Hartman, President and Owner of Contessa Galleries, announced today that the gallery will open a new public exhibition and private viewing space in Southampton Village, in the former Hauser & Wirth gallery location. The site, at 9 Main Street, is near the intersection of Main Street and Jobs Lane, adjacent to the Peter Marino Art Foundation and Southampton Arts Center. The new Contessa Gallery space will open in mid-June, and will be open year-round.
“Contessa Gallery is making a long-term commitment to the Village of Southampton following the success of last year’s seasonal gallery at the previous Christie’s Auction House space at One Pond Lane, and to be in proximity to our extensive group of clients, friends, and collectors locally and in the tri-state area. We have been coming to The Hamptons for over 15 years to exhibit at art fairs and meet with clients, and have had homes here as well. It is a natural extension of our two Palm Beach galleries, since many of our top collectors also have residences or spend time in The Hamptons. With the presence of respected and dynamic institutions like The Parrish Museum, Peter Marino Foundation and Southampton Arts Center in the area, and the recent renovation of the iconic Southampton Cinema, we see Southampton Village as a growing cultural hub."
Contessa Gallery is kicking off its 25th anniversary later this year. The gallery maintains two locations in Palm Beach, a gallery in Cleveland and exhibits at top art fairs in Miami, New York and Palm Beach, with the largest gallery footprint at each of the fairs. Steve Hartman of Contessa Gallery also curates a permanent exhibition space at the Sagamore Hotel South Beach in Miami, known as “The Art Hotel” for decades.
Contessa Gallery represents an extensive roster of mid-career and blue chip artists, focusing on painting, sculpture and photography. The gallery will also offer a curated selection of secondary market masterworks at the Southampton Village gallery, and a full schedule of cultural programming and special events.
Steve Hartman was longtime President of The Fine Art Dealer’s Association (FADA), and was recently honored on the "Palm Beach Power List” presented by ConnectOne Bank and Dan’s Papers. Contessa Gallery is currently nominated for the M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust "Dan’s Best of the Best 2024" in the Art Gallery Category.
Website:
www.contessagallery.com
Contact for extensive media, interviews, and articles:
Steve Hartman, President/Owner
Email: steve@contessagallery.com
+1 216-956-2825
Contact for General Inquiries:
Sharon Phair,
Director, Contessa Gallery
Email: sharon.phair@contessagallery.com
Steve Hartman
Contessa Gallery
+1 216-956-2825
art@contessagallery.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube