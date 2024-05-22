Minister Barbara Creecy on lives lost in fishing boat capsizing

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Barbara Creecy has learnt with great sadness of the fishing boat which capsized, leaving one person dead and another missing, in the West Coast.

“This has been a tragic week in the fisheries sector, with two fatal incidents happening one after the other. Our heartfelt condolences go to the family of the fisherman who lost his life. In the same breath, our thoughts and prayers are with the missing fisherman and his family,” said Minister Creecy.

The search for the missing fisherman continues, further updates will be provided in due course.

