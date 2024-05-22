Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,984 in the last 365 days.

Minister Barbara Creecy on lives lost in fishing boat capsizing

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Barbara Creecy has learnt with great sadness of the fishing boat which capsized, leaving one person dead and another missing, in the West Coast.

“This has been a tragic week in the fisheries sector, with two fatal incidents happening one after the other. Our heartfelt condolences go to the family of the fisherman who lost his life. In the same breath, our thoughts and prayers are with the missing fisherman and his family,” said Minister Creecy.

The search for the missing fisherman continues, further updates will be provided in due course.

For media enquiries contact 
Peter Mbelengwa 
Cell: 082 611 8197

You just read:

Minister Barbara Creecy on lives lost in fishing boat capsizing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more