MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko unveils refurbished facilities with dedicated mental health services at Helen Joseph and Kopanong hospitals, 22 May

In a significant step aimed at enhancing access to healthcare services for Mental Healthcare Users (MHCU) in the province, the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) continues to expand its service points.

The Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, will on Wednesday, 22 May 2024, unveil newly refurbished facilities with dedicated mental health services at Helen Joseph Hospital and Kopanong Hospital. This is part of commitments made post-Life Esidimeni to improve healthcare services for MHCU.

Following the oversight visit by MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko in January 2023, the dilapidated Accident and Emergency Department at Helen Joseph Hospital has been renovated and restructured to address overcrowding and create a safer environment for patients including mental healthcare users. Previously, the facility did not have a dedicated area to cater for MHCU and there were challenges of overcrowding at Accident and Emergency department. The new facility has been equipped with a new 20-bed Mental Health Unit to ensure that mental health patients can receive treatment they require in a private and confidential manner.

As part of initiatives to promote healthy and active lifestyle among healthcare professionals and staff members, MEC Nkomo Ralehoko, will officially unveil two newly renovated facilities at Kopanong Hospital. The Wellness Centre is a safe space for employees to access services and the support they need to face various challenges affecting them without worrying about stigma or negative perceptions from coworkers or management.

The Kopanong Gateway Specialised Mental Health Day clinic will offer a basket of free services for mental health patients ranging from counselling, social work services, dual diagnosis services (serious mental illness and substance use disorders) as well as psychotherapy for adults, children, and adolescent.

In collaboration with the City of Johannesburg, the Gauteng Department of Health will open the Orchards Clinic which was closed in 2015 for refurbishment as part of the inner-city development under the "Louis Botha: Corridors of Freedom" programme. The opening of this facility will provide relief to community members who previously had to travel 14 kilometers to access services at the Hillbrow Community Health Centre.

Members of the media are invited to attend the opening ceremonies of these facilities.

Media Programme

Date: Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Activity 1: Reopening of the Orchards Clinic

Time: 09h00

Location: Oaklands Road, Oaklands, Johannesburg

Activity 2: Unveiling of the refurbished Accident and Emergency Department

Time: 11h30

Location: Helen Joseph Hospital, 1 Perth Road, Auckland Park, Johannesburg

Activity 3: Opening of Kopanong Gateway Specialised Mental Health Clinic and Employee Wellness Centre

Time: 14h00

Location: Kopanong Hospital, 2 Cassino Road, Duncanville, Vereeniging

Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication

Cell: 064 803 0808

E-mail: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

Tshepo Shawa, Spokesperson for the MEC for Health

Cell: 072 222 6333

E-mail: Tshepo.Shawa@gauteng.gov.za