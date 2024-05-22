Governor Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Davis Bring Great American Getaway RV Tour to Philadelphia to Kick Off the Nation’s 250th Anniversary Celebrations, Visit Historical Sites and Promote Small Businesses

On the second day of the Great American Getaway RV tour, Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Davis visited 7 stops in Philadelphia, promoting small businesses, visiting the most important historic sites in the country that tell the story of our shared history, and kicking off a slate of celebrations leading up to the nation’s 250th celebration in 2026.

Left: Governor Shapiro joins Visit Philadelphia to announce the first wave of a robust multi-year schedule of programming, events, and activities through 2026 in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary of independence.

Center: Governor Shapiro visits the iconic Rocky Statue and steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art before touring the new Rocky Store.

Right: Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Davis visit Greenly Plant Company and other small businesses at the BOK Building in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis brought the Great American Getaway RV tour to Philadelphia to promote the city as a premier travel destination ahead of 2026 and to celebrate the kickoff of a multi-year schedule of events and programs leading up to the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Yesterday in Lackawanna County, Governor Shapiro launched Pennsylvania’s new state tourism brand: The Great American Getaway. The new brand showcases all the Commonwealth has to offer as a premier weekend getaway destination with thousands of attractions – including blockbuster events coming to PA in 2026 like America’s 250th anniversary celebration, the FIFA World Cup, and the MLB All Star Game in 2026.

While in Philadelphia today, Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Davis visited iconic historical landmarks, promoted local small businesses, and encouraged more people to visit Philadelphia and Pennsylvania. Read more about The Great American Getaway RV tour stop in Philadelphia below.

Kicking Off the Nation’s 250th Anniversary Celebrations and Celebrating Philadelphia’s Iconic Attractions

Governor Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Davis, and Secretary Siger joined Visit Philly President and CEO Angela Val, Philadelphia City Representative Jazelle Jones, CEO and Executive Director of TED Conferences LLC Jay Herratti, and City of Philadelphia 2026 Director Michael Newmuis to officially kick off the nation’s 250th anniversary of independence by announcing the first wave of a robust multi-year schedule of programming, events, and activities through 2026. The announcement included the launch of TED Democracy, the first ever TED equity series focused on the future of democracy, to be hosted in Philadelphia over the next 3 years.

After kicking off the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations, Governor Shapiro and Independence Visitors Center CEO Kathryn Ott Lovell visited the iconic Rocky Statue and steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and then toured the new Rocky Store, which opened in October 2023. The RV tour continued with a visit to Independence Hall, where the Governor and, Lieutenant Governor toured the Governor’s Council Chamber, which served as the executive chamber for the Governor of Pennsylvania until 1799.

Supporting Philadelphia’s Great Spaces and Small Businesses: BOK Building, Cherry Street Pier, Mural City Cellars

Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Davis also visited the BOK Building – a former technical high school repurposed into workspaces for Philadelphia, small businesses, nonprofits, and artists. While there, the Governor and Lieutenant Governor toured several small businesses, including Remark Glass, Firth & Wilson Transport Cycles, and Greenly Plant Company.

Lieutenant Governor Davis then visited The Garden at the Cherry Street Pier – a year-round, mixed-use public space on the central Delaware River Waterfront that serves as a creative incubator, marketplace, performance venue, and social space, created for and by the Philadelphia community.

In the evening, Governor Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Davis joined Visit Philadelphia to host the Great American Happy Hour at Mural City Cellars. The Governor and Lieutenant Governor were joined by Philadelphia leaders and prominent travel and lifestyle creators to highlight all Pennsylvania tourism has to offer while supporting a family and Latino-owned business.

The Great American Getaway: How the New Brand and the Governor’s Proposed 2024-25 Budget Prioritizes Pennsylvania Tourism, Encourages Millions to Visit Pennsylvania, and Supports Our Communities

Tourism is a key piece of the Governor’s economic development strategy, generating $76 billion and supporting more than 486,000 jobs a year in PA – and the new brand builds on Governor Shapiro’s proposed $18 million tourism investment to boost our economy, attract more visitors, and support good-paying jobs.

A new report released by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office in March shows Pennsylvania’s tourism industry:

Generated $76.7 billion in economic impact;

in economic impact; Supported 486,871 jobs;

jobs; Contributed $4.7 billion in state and local taxes;

in state and local taxes; Welcomed 192.4 million visitors in 2022.

In 2023, Visit Philadelphia’s annual report showed that Philadelphia tourism:

Generated $6.6 billion in economic impact;

in economic impact; Supported 50,525 jobs;

jobs; Contributed $387 million in state and local taxes;

in state and local taxes; Welcomed 25.8 million visitors in 2022.

From our hospitality and entertainment industries to our state parks, trails, and outdoor recreation businesses – tourism is a powerful economic engine, benefitting nearly every corner of Pennsylvania and giving every traveler the opportunity to pursue their dreams.

