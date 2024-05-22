Biometric Technology Market Size

The consistency in privacy protection and authentication plays a major role in boosting the e-commerce market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Why Invest in USD 127.32 Billion Biometric Technology Market Size Reach by 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The global biometric technology market was valued at USD 34,950.35 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 1,27,322.12 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in crime and privacy intrusion rate have raised concerns among people and organizations to secure their assets and personal details, which in turn, drives the global biometric technology market. Huge R&D activities and market competition have paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The biometric technology market is segmented on the basis of component, type, end user, and region. On the basis of component, it is segmented into hardware and software. By type, it is segmented into physiological biometrics and behavioral biometrics. The physiological biometrics segment is further sub segmented into face recognition, iris recognition, fingerprint recognition, hand geometry, and others. The behavioral biometrics segment is further divided into signature recognition, voice recognition, and others. By end user, it is bifurcated into public sector, BFSI, healthcare, it & telecommunication, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Covid-19 Scenario

● Most of the biometric devices such as finger print scanners, vein recognition, and others involve touching of surfaces and thus, there was a steep decline in demand for these maneuvers from several verticals, especially during the initial phase.

● Also, the majority of government bodies suspended the use of biometric attendance for all its employees, as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus.

● However, other biometric devices such as iris scanner, face recognition, and others have experienced higher demand as they involve zero point of contact and provide correct authentication results.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the major share in 2020, generating nearly two-thirds half of the global biometric technology market. This is owing to the fact that these hardware scans are matched against the saved database to approve or deny access to the respective system. The software segment, however, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that it allows different application software on different operating systems to be compatible.

Based on type, the physiological biometric segment held the highest share in 2020, generating around three-fourths of the global biometric technology industry. The fact that it is considered as highly reliable, as people's characteristics are unique and cannot be compromised by influence of psycho emotional phase drives the segment growth. The behavioral biometric segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.8% from 2021 to 2030. This is because it is based on the unique and measurable patterns of human activities such as voice, keystroke, handwriting, middleware, signature, and odor for identification or authentication.

Based on region, the market across North America accounted for the major share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global biometric technology industry. This is attributed to the growing use of web applications and the Internet has escalated the demand for security and verification on account of the increased threat of cyber-attacks and data pilfering. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.3% throughout the forecast period. Increasing use of the Internet, online payments, immigration and initiatives such as "Digital India" and "Adhar" by the Indian government are likely to expand the biometric market growth at the fastest rate in the region.

The key players profiled in the biometric technology market analysis are 3M Company (Congent Systems, Inc.), Fujitsu Frontech Limited, Imageware Systems, Inc., Suprema, Inc., Safran S.A. (IDEMIA), secunet Security Networks AG, Thales S.A., BIO-key International, NEC Corporation and Precise Biometrics.

