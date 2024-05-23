Advertising Operations Webinar with TapClicks and Compulse, Featuring Media Planner

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES , May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, announces a new webinar: “Shaving Margins and Minutes off Your Ad Operations.” This free webinar features speakers from Compulse, TapClicks and client ConsulTV, presenting best practices in media planning. Highlights:

• Efficiency Savings: Learn how to identify and eliminate hidden time and money drains within advertising operations.

• Cost Reduction: Explore strategies to reduce media CPM (cost per thousand) by up to 50%, driving more sales and optimizing media spend.

• Media Planner: Discover the capabilities of the powerful TapClicks Media Planner, designed to streamline workflows and enhance efficiency.

• Real-world Insights: Learn from ConsulTV as they share their journey from facing operational challenges to achieving significant efficiency improvements.

When: June 4, 2024 at 11:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada).

Where: Online via Zoom, free of charge.

Register here: https://tapclicks.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_STda0K5USTyAGRl3xB6LgQ#/registration

Speakers:

• Moderator: Kevin Yamano, VP, Marketing at TapClicks.

• Jonathan Muzio, Vice President at Compulse

• Chris Stumph, Head of Partnerships at ConsulTV

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 7500 MarTech / AdTech connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.

About Compulse:

Compulse is a leading marketing technology and managed services company built for local media and agencies. Compulse’s platform combines sales enablement, order management, fulfillment, and analytics into one consolidated solution designed to make digital advertising easier and more profitable. For more information, visit www.compulse.com.