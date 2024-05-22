Beautinow Enables Perfume Enthusiasts To Shop by Perfumers

Beautinow, the online fragrance retailer, is changing the way perfume enthusiasts discover and appreciate fragrances by bringing perfumers to the forefront.

In the past, it's the brand or the celebrity behind a perfume what matters. Today, perfumers themselves have become celebrities.” — Beautinow

ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe's leading online niche fragrance retailer, is delighted to announce the launch of a new feature that allows perfume enthusiasts to shop by their favourite perfumers. In the past, the brand or the celebrity endorsing a perfume was often the primary draw for consumers. However, there has been a noticeable shift in recent years, with perfumers themselves gaining recognition and celebrity status within the industry. The niche perfume store capitalises on this trend by enabling customers to explore and shop for fragrances based on their favourite perfumers.

"Perfume enthusiasts these days follow more and more often a perfumer instead of a brand. Shoppers may believe they're more likely to love a fragrance if it's made by perfumers they follow. After all, it's the noses behind a bottle who are driving the innovation in the industry," says Beautinow. One example of a celebrity perfumer is Dominique Ropion, who has created incredible fragrances across perfume houses like Amouage, BDK, Al-Jazeera, Frederic Malle, Laboratoria Olfattivo, and Nishane.

Beautinow capitalises on this trend by publishing its perfumers list, comprehensively listing all the perfumers whose creations they stock. The noses are presented in alphabetical order, and a simple click on a perfumer’s name reveals all the fragrances crafted by that particular artist. This offers shoppers a new dimension to browse fragrances. "Shopping for fragrances by gender is starting to become almost irrelevant these days, as fragrances are becoming genderless," Beautinow added.

In the fragrance industry, transparency matters more than ever. In fact, many brands do not reveal the perfumer behind their fragrances. Beautinow aims to change this by bringing transparency to the industry and recognizing the perfumers for their creative contributions.

About Beautinow:

