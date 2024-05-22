CGS NAMED TO TRAINING INDUSTRY’S 2024 TOP TRAINING COMPANIES LIST FOR CUSTOM CONTENT DEVELOPMENT
At CGS, we pair our unparalleled technology acumen with our people’s passion to create innovative learning solutions that propel our clients’ businesses forward.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CGS, a global provider of software and business applications, enterprise learning, and outsourcing services, today announced that it has been named to Training Industry’s 2024 Top Training Companies™ list for Custom Content Development in Corporate Learning and Development (L&D). Custom content development primarily includes custom instructional course design and development, encapsulating program creation from initial design to finished product. Training Industry is the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders.
— Doug Stephen
“The learning and development industry is one of the most dynamic in the world as technology redefines the art of the possible. At CGS, we pair our unparalleled technology acumen with our people’s passion to create innovative learning solutions that propel our clients’ businesses forward,” said Doug Stephen, President, Enterprise Learning Division, CGS. “This recognition is a testament to our client partnerships, and we’re honored to be recognized by Training Industry for seven years running.”
View the Training Industry Top 20 List for Content Development here. Training Industry prepares this annual listing to report on the critical custom content sector of the training marketplace and to inform their audience about the best and most innovative providers in the market. Selection to the list was based the following criteria:
• Breadth and quality of content developed and services offered;
• Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the learning services training market;
• Client representation; and
• Business performance and growth.
“The 2024 Custom Content Development List represents a unique set of companies that create engaging and specialized content for interactive and immersive solutions that help solve business needs for their clients,” said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry, Inc. “Through innovative tools and specialized content, these companies offer unique experiences with eLearning, simulations, games and more to align with the unique needs of businesses and their learners.”
About CGS Enterprise Learning:
CGS Enterprise Learning serves as a trusted partner to many of the world’s most dynamic companies, delivering innovative, custom learning solutions essential to scaling people, processes, and performance. Through AI-enriched technology, CGS provides professional development solutions including interactive, game-based eLearning with augmented reality (AR) as well as skills development. Each solution is designed to engage employees and keep clients’ employee-related business fundamentals strong in an ever-changing corporate environment.
About CGS
For 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through software and business applications, enterprise learning, immersive technologies, and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
