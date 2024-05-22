Nightfall Launches Firewall for AI to Secure GPT-4o

Nightfall’s Firewall for AI Secures OpenAI’s GPT-4o and Other GenAI Models by Preventing Sensitive Data Exposure and Protecting Prompts from Attacks

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nightfall AI , the leading enterprise data leak prevention (DLP) platform for SaaS, generative AI (GenAI), email and endpoints, today announced the release of Firewall for AI to safeguard organizations’ GenAI-based applications and data pipelines that leverage GPT-4o and other large language models (LLMs).



According to OWASP , sensitive data exposure and prompt injection are two of the greatest risks to companies that self-host public LLMs like GPT-4o and Llama or that leverage public GenAI services from OpenAI and Google. Nightfall’s Firewall for AI addresses these concerns by providing a comprehensive set of security, operational and content guardrails for AI models and applications.

“OpenAI’s GPT-4o and Google’s Project Astra announcements represent major advancements in LLMs. But one thing should be getting more attention: the risks they create for sensitive data exposure, prompt injection attacks and model abuse,” said Isaac Madan, CEO of Nightfall AI. “Our Firewall for AI empowers businesses to confidently deploy GenAI applications using the latest models while maintaining the highest standards of data protection and content integrity.”

Firewall for AI Features

Nightfall’s Firewall for AI acts as a client wrapper that protects company and customer interactions with GenAI-based applications and data pipelines. It prevents sensitive data exposure to LLMs by scanning automation workflows and data pipelines and removing sensitive PII, PCI, PHI and secrets to ensure compliance with leading standards like GDPR, CCPA and more. Firewall for AI also protects against attacks (such as prompt injection) by detecting malicious content and ensuring appropriate language use, code use, response relevancy and sentiment analysis. Simultaneously, Firewall for AI maintains data quality by extracting proprietary, malicious, toxic and irrelevant content from datasets.

“Multimodal AI models introduce new risks to organizations that build and implement GenAI applications,” said Rohan Sathe, CTO of Nightfall AI. “Traditional security solutions can’t detect sensitive data in images, video and audio due to their reliance on simplistic regexes, heuristics and inability to process and scan multimedia. Our Firewall for AI leverages our AI-native, enterprise-grade detection engine and fine-tuned DLP models to deliver unmatched accuracy, throughput and response times across inputs.”

Nightfall’s Firewall for AI seamlessly integrates into existing workflows through APIs and SDKs, empowering customers to continuously monitor their AI interactions and automatically detect and mitigate potential risks in real time, even with the latest AI models.

The Nightfall DLP platform as a whole offers a comprehensive suite of features, including out-of-the-box policies, context-rich alerting and reporting, automated remediation workflows and an intuitive dashboard, all of which provide organizations with unparalleled visibility and granular control over their GenAI stack. This helps businesses focus on innovating and enhancing their customer experience, knowing that state-of-the-art security measures protect their GenAI applications every step of the way.

Learn more about Nightfall's Firewall for AI on the company website

