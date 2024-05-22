Carbon Black Price Trend, Chart Analysis, News 2024, Demand, Historical Data and Forecast

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled "𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰: 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁, 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀, 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀, 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱, 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮" delivers a comprehensive analysis of carbon black prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯:

• 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀: 2085 USD/MT

• 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗮: 1415 USD/MT

• 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁: 1450 USD/MT

• 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮: 1185 USD/MT

The study delves into the factors affecting carbon black price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱- 𝗤𝟰 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯

The global carbon black market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several key factors. Apart from this, the expanding automotive industry is another major growth-inducing factor. Carbon black is extensively used as a reinforcing filler in the production of tires, enhancing their durability, strength, and performance. With the growing demand for vehicles worldwide, particularly in emerging economies, the need for high-quality tires is escalating, thereby driving the demand for carbon black. Additionally, the construction industry contributes to the growth of the carbon black market, as carbon black is utilized in the manufacturing of construction materials such as rubber seals, hoses, and roofing membranes, where it imparts properties like weather resistance and UV protection. Moreover, the rising adoption of carbon black in various industrial applications, including plastics, coatings, and printing inks, further boosts market growth. As industries continue to expand and innovate, there has been a significant rise in demand for carbon black, driving market expansion and investment in carbon black production capacity across the globe.



The global carbon black market size reached 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟭𝟳.𝟮 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯. 𝗕𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝗨𝗦𝗗 𝟮𝟰.𝟮 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟯.𝟴𝟬% 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮. In the last quarter, supply-demand dynamics have played a crucial role in determining carbon black prices. The carbon black market experienced supply constraints due to scheduled maintenance shutdowns at several carbon black production facilities, leading to tight supply conditions and upward pressure on prices. Additionally, unexpected production outages and disruptions, such as equipment failures and plant incidents, further exacerbated supply shortages, driving prices higher. Moreover, feedstock costs significantly impact carbon black prices. Fluctuations in crude oil prices and changes in natural gas prices affect the cost of carbon black production, influencing market prices accordingly. In the final quarter of 2023, North American carbon black prices showcased declining market sentiment, largely attributed to falling mortgage rates and increased consumer spending, and the month of October witnessed a notable price rise in the carbon markets, primarily due to the culmination of US Auto Union strikes, resulting in the depletion of carbon black inventories among major tire suppliers. This rise in demand was further fueled by stable electric vehicle (EV) demand. However, amidst these favorable market conditions, the energy and crude oil sectors experienced a decline in prices. Strong inventory reserves by the European Union for the winter season and delayed requirements for heating oils contributed to the downward trend. Throughout the fourth quarter of 2023, Carbon Black prices in Europe exhibited a mixed sentiment. Prices experienced a decline in October and November, attributed mainly to imports from Russia and the Middle East.

Additionally, subdued demand in the replacement tire markets was observed, influenced by high fuel and electricity charges. However, in December, prices showed an uptick. Carbon Black prices in the Asia-Pacific region displayed a bearish sentiment in the final quarter of 2023, primarily due to oversupply and weak demand sentiments from the Chinese markets. Subdued private consumption in China, driven by significant private investments in the struggling real estate sector, contributed to the dull demand. Additionally, export demand for carbon black from China remained muted due to protectionist measures and reduced export volumes. Stakeholders must carefully monitor market conditions and trade policies to navigate through the challenging Carbon Black market environment effectively. In the fourth quarter of 2023, carbon black prices in the MEA region remained stable amid oversupply and weak demand, attributed partly to the EU's restrictions on imports. This contributed to subdued conditions in the replacement market across Europe.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

The report delivers the following key findings, alongside a comprehensive breakdown of prices by region:

• Carbon Black Prices

• Carbon Black Price Trend

• Carbon Black Demand & Supply

• Carbon Black Market Analysis

• Demand Supply Analysis by Type

• Demand Supply Analysis by Application

• Demand Supply Analysis of Raw Materials

• Carbon Black Price Analysis

• Carbon Black Industry Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

• Carbon Black News and Recent developments

• Global Event Analysis

• List of Key Players

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

• 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

• 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece.

• 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States and Canada.

• 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru.

• 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco.



𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲, 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗱𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗯𝗲 𝗼𝗯𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘂𝗽𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁.

