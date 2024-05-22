Aviation Week Network’s MRO Baltics and Eastern European Region (BEER) Returns to Vilnius, Lithuania, June 26-27
Event Will Attract Airlines and Leasing Company Decision Makers
Year after year, MRO BEER continues to grow in both attendance and exhibitors, with the Showcase selling out again this year. This is our signature event in the region.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network’s MRO Baltics and Eastern European Region (BEER) Returns to Vilnius, Lithuania, June 26-27, Attracting Airlines and Leasing Company Decision Makers
— Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President, Events, Aviation Week Network
The region’s leading event for aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), Aviation Week Network’s MRO Baltics and Eastern European Region (#MROBEER) is returning to Vilnius, Lithuania on June 26-27. The conference and showcase will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel Lietuva.
The event brings together thought leaders in the commercial air transport MRO industry for this annual two-day event to exchange best practices, novel approaches and innovative ideas that address key challenges affecting the region. The event will feature networking receptions, luncheons and breaks.
More than 90 percent of the 500+ registered attendees are purchasing decision makers and influencers including more than 100 representatives from airlines. The event will host more than 50 service providers and representatives from a global audience. Delegates will foster new relationships, strengthen existing ones, and expand reach across the MRO community in the Baltics region. See here for a list of companies registered to attend: https://mrobeer.aviationweek.com/en/info/why-attend.html
MRO BEER will feature airline led discussion sessions that address partnership and business opportunities, critical insight on regional issues, idea exchange and networking with industry peers, and expert opinion on key trends and forecast and revenue growth.
The Opening Keynote Speaker is Zilvinas Lapinskas, CEO, FL Technics, and the Interactive Airline Keynote Speaker is Martin Gauss, President and CEO, airBaltic. Airline speakers include those from LOT Polish Airlines, Fiinair Oyg, Electra Airways, Heston Airlines, Ryanair, and SmartLinx Airlines. See here for a full agenda: https://mrobeer.aviationweek.com/en/conference/conference-agenda.html
The 2024 conference will deliver actionable insight on:
• Workforce Challenges
• Aging Fleets and Parts Availability
• Regional Competitiveness
• Fleet Management Dynamics
• Airframe MRO Capacity Challenges
• Economic Pressures and Mitigation Strategies
• New Technology
• Update on Aero-Engines
• Airline Fleet Management
The sold-out MRO BEER showcase provides attendees with the opportunity to source suppliers and get hands-on with the latest technologies, tools and resources and translate the practical knowledge of the conference into real-life solutions. See here for a list of exhibitors: https://mrobeer.aviationweek.com/en/showcase/showcase-exhibition.html
“Year after year, MRO BEER continues to grow in both attendance and exhibitors, with the Showcase selling out again this year. This is our signature event in the region and we are looking forward to returning to Lithuania,” said Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “ We have such an impressive lineup of speakers addressing issues that are crucial in our industry and opportunities for networking.”
The MRO BEER Host Sponsor is FL Technics. Premium Sponsors are AMP Aero Services, Avia Prime and Boeing, with Setna iO serving as Sponsor.
AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network, an Informa business, is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. principle is helping our customers succeed.
ABOUT INFORMA
Aviation Week Network is part of Informa, a leading international business-to-business information services group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.
# # #
Elizabeth Kelley Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram