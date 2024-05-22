Agricultural Sensor Market Hits New High with Major Giants Edyn, Pycno, Libelium, Bosch, Texas Instruments
Worldwide Agricultural Sensor Market 2024
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting is uniquely positioned to empower and inspire with research and consulting services to enable businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Worldwide Agricultural Sensor Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period of 2024–2030. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Agricultural Sensor industry. These insights help business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improve profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Edyn (United States), Acclima Inc. (United States), Pycno (United Kingdom), Acquity Agriculture (United States), CropX Inc. (United States), Texas Instruments (United States), Auroras S.r.l. (Italy), Bosch (Germany), Avidor High Tech (Israel), Libelium (Spain), Sol Chip Ltd. (Israel), Trimble Inc. (United States), Sentera, LLC (United States), The Yield Pty Ltd. (Australia).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Agricultural Sensor market to witness growth a CAGR of 15.12% during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Global Agricultural Sensor Market Breakdown by Application (Dairy Management, Soil Management, Climate Management, Water Management) by Equipment (Humidity Sensor, Electrochemical Sensor, Mechanical Sensor, Airflow Sensor, Optical Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Water Sensor, Soil Sensor, Livestock Sensor, Others) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
By end users/application, the market is sub-segmented as: Dairy Management, Soil Management, Climate Management, Water Management
Breakdown by type, the market is categorized as: Humidity Sensor, Electrochemical Sensor, Mechanical Sensor, Airflow Sensor, Optical Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Water Sensor, Soil Sensor, Livestock Sensor, Others
Players profiled in the report: Edyn (United States), Acclima Inc. (United States), Pycno (United Kingdom), Acquity Agriculture (United States), CropX Inc. (United States), Texas Instruments (United States), Auroras S.r.l. (Italy), Bosch (Germany), Avidor High Tech (Israel), Libelium (Spain), Sol Chip Ltd. (Israel), Trimble Inc. (United States), Sentera, LLC (United States), The Yield Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Regional Analysis for Agricultural Sensor Market includes: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc
The Global Agricultural Sensor Market study covers ongoing status, % share, upcoming growth patterns, development cycle, SWOT analysis, sales channels & distributions to anticipate trending scenarios for years to come. It aims to recommend an analysis of the market by trend analysis, segment breakdown, and players' contribution in Agricultural Sensor market upliftment. The market is sized by 5 major regions i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, and further broken down by 18+ jurisdictions or countries like China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, India, group of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries, etc.
Major Highlights from the Global Agricultural Sensor Market factored in the Analysis:
Agricultural Sensor Market Measures & Parameters Addressed in Study: The report highlights Agricultural Sensor market features such as segment revenue, weighted average selling price by region, capacity utilization rate, production & production value, % gross margin by company, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking of the finished product in Agricultural Sensor Industry, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and % CAGR.
Major Strategic Agricultural Sensor Market Developments: Activities such as Research & Development (R&D) by phase, ongoing and completed Merger & Acquisition (M&A) [deal value, purpose, effective year], Joint ventures (JVs), Technological tie-ups, Suppliers partnerships & collaborations, agreements, new launches, etc taken by Agricultural Sensor Industry players during the projected timeframe of the study.
What unique qualitative insights are included in Agricultural Sensor Market research study?
The Global Agricultural Sensor Market report provides rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. To gain a deep dive analysis; qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics {drivers, restraints & opportunities}, PESTLE, 5-Forces, Feasibility study, BCG matrix (% Share vs % Growth), SWOT by players, Heat Map analysis, etc have been provided to better correlate key players product offering in the market.
