HDPE Price Trend, Index, Historical Chart Analysis, Prices, Demand, News 2024 and Forecast

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled " 𝗛𝗗𝗣𝗘 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰: 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱, 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁, 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀, 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀, 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱, 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮," delivers a comprehensive analysis of HDPE prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

𝗛𝗗𝗣𝗘 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯:

• 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀: 1230 USD/MT

• 𝗝𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗻: 954 USD/MT

• 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗱𝗼𝗺: 1238 USD/MT

• 𝗨𝗔𝗘: 1048 USD/MT

• 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝘇𝗶𝗹: 1068 USD/MT

The study delves into the factors affecting HDPE price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

𝗛𝗗𝗣𝗘 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱- 𝗤𝟰 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯:

The HDPE market in various regions experienced fluctuations in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to several factors. In North America, prices surged in October, stimulated by increased feedstock ethylene prices and robust demand from the construction, packaging, and automotive industries. However, towards the end of the quarter, a reduction in the market occurred, influenced by declining upstream naphtha and crude oil prices, as well as subdued demand across the globe. Despite steady domestic demand, reduced export inquiries from Asian traders and disruptions in supply, such as restrictions in the Panama Canal due to low water levels, contributed to the downward trend. Overall, the HDPE market trajectory was shaped by shifts in feedstock prices, global demand dynamics, and supply chain disruptions.

The global HDPE market size reached 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟴𝟭.𝟯 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯. 𝗕𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟭𝟭𝟯.𝟳 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟯.𝟳% 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮. Moreover, in the Asia-Pacific region, HDPE prices followed a mixed trend in the last quarter of 2023. While Indian and Chinese markets declined initially, they rebounded in December. Conversely, Singapore, South Korea, and Japanese markets witnessed a declining approach. Factors influencing prices included fluctuations in feedstock ethylene costs, refinery maintenance activities in the Middle East impacting supply, and changes in international crude oil prices. Additionally, operational adjustments and plant shutdowns, such as Lianyungang Petrochemical in China, contributed to price fluctuations.

Furthermore, in Europe, prices inclined in October but declined for the rest of the quarter due to lackluster economic conditions, high product supplies, and low demand from downstream sectors. Producers faced cost pressures, leading to further price increments. Similarly, in the Middle East, prices initially rose due to sustained demand but declined marginally towards the end of the quarter, influenced by easing feedstock ethylene and crude oil costs, alongside bearish demand sentiments from Asian and European markets.

Meanwhile, South America experienced bearish prices attributed to slow domestic demand from the construction and automotive sectors, coupled with decreased feedstock ethylene costs. Overall, the HDPE market in the last quarter was shaped by a complex interplay of global economic conditions, regional demand dynamics, and fluctuations in feedstock prices.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗗𝗣𝗘 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

The report delivers the following key findings, alongside a comprehensive breakdown of prices by region:

• HDPE Prices

• HDPE Price Trend

• HDPE Demand & Supply

• HDPE Market Analysis

• Demand Supply Analysis by Type

• Demand Supply Analysis by Application

• Demand Supply Analysis of Raw Materials

• HDPE Price Analysis

• HDPE Industry Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

• HDPE News and Recent developments

• Global Event Analysis

• List of Key Players

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

• 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand*

• 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece*

• 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States and Canada

• 𝗟𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru*

• 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco*

𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲: 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲, 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝗱𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗯𝗲 𝗼𝗯𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝘂𝗽𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁.

