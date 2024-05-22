OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, Featured in Capterra Shortlist for Billing and Invoicing Software

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, a prominent B2B payment platform, has been listed in Capterra's esteemed Shortlist for Billing and Invoicing Software Report in Q1 2024. Capterra, a reliable online platform aiding businesses in software selection, has included OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, for its outstanding billing and invoicing software. This recognition highlights the platform's dedication to offering high-quality solutions that enhance financial operations for businesses of any scale.

This badge reinforces trust in OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money's offerings, boosting buyer confidence. Additionally, the platform looks forward to utilizing user feedback and reviews from respected platforms such as Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp, all within the Gartner Digital Markets network. These testimonials showcase the satisfaction of OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money's customers, reinforcing its leadership in the industry.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of ZilMoney.com, Zil US, and OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, offers a SaaS platform for business finance management. OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, connects with 22,000+ banks and financial institutions, simplifying the management of multiple accounts. It integrates with payroll and accounting software to streamline financial processes, enhancing user experience. The platform supports various payment methods like checks, RTP, payment links, international transactions, wallet-to-wallet transfers, and QR code payments, providing flexibility. Moreover, it allows small and medium businesses to fund their payroll with credit cards, addressing cash flow concerns while offering rewards and potential tax benefits.

OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, serves over 950,000 users and has processed over $75 billion in transactions. The platform is regularly updated to meet global financial needs and offers a user-friendly mobile app on both the Google Play and iOS App Store.