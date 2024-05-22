Submit Release
Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Launches the NEXIEZ-Fit Elevator

A new standard model for overseas low-rise residential buildings

Tokyo (ANTARA/JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation (MEBS, Head Office: Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo; President: Iwao Oda) announced today that the NEXIEZ-Fit, an elevator that combines superior cost performance with carefully selected specifications, will be launched on May 23 for low-rise residential buildings for which there is high demand worldwide. In the ASEAN and Middle East regions and elsewhere, population growth associated with urbanization is driving demand for housing. Under these circumstances, utilizing the existing platform for the NEXIEZ-MRL Ver.2, the company’s overseas core elevator model designed for premium sectors such as luxury hotels and office buildings, MEBS has succeeded in shortening the construction period*1 by reviewing shipping patterns to improve the efficiency of installation work and reducing the amount of welding work at the site, while maintaining safety and reliability.

In addition, user safety, security, and convenience can be further enhanced by connecting the NEXIEZ-Fit to M’s BRIDGE™*2, a global remote-maintenance service that continuously monitors and inspects elevators and analyzes the resulting data.

*1 Compared to NEXIEZ-MRL Ver.2 elevator.

*2 A maintenance contract is required. Please consult our local agent to check whether this feature is applicable.


