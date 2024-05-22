Cellulose Ether Price Trend, Historical Chart Analysis, Demand, Prices, News 2024 and Forecast

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC, titled "𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭, 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬, 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚," delivers a comprehensive analysis of cellulose ether prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑:

• 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬: 4,207 USD/MT (Cellulose Ether CMC)

• 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚: 5,175 USD/MT Cellulose Ether HEC (8,000-100,000) Grade

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The study delves into the factors affecting cellulose ether price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗽𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘂𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗘𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱- 𝗤𝟰 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯:

The cellulose ether market is propelled by several key factors, underpinned by its versatile applications across various industries. Firstly, the growing demand for cellulose ether stems from its extensive use in the construction sector. As a vital ingredient in mortar, plaster, and cement, cellulose ethers enhance workability, water retention, and adhesion properties, thus bolstering their adoption in construction activities worldwide. Additionally, the escalating demand for pharmaceutical products acts as a significant driver for the cellulose ether market. Cellulose ethers serve as crucial components in pharmaceutical formulations, offering functionalities such as thickening, binding, and film-forming, thereby supporting the production of tablets, capsules, and topical medications.

𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘂𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗘𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

The 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘂𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟲.𝟴 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯. 𝗕𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮, 𝗜𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗖 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟭𝟮.𝟱 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟳.𝟭𝟬% 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮. Amidst the formidable challenges of the fourth quarter of 2023, the North American cellulose ether market faced substantial hurdles propelled by three principal factors. Initially, the demand for cellulose ether remained subdued in both local and global markets, primarily due to a deceleration in the construction sector. This downturn was driven by elevated labor expenses, rising material costs, and the advent of seasonal slowdowns during winter. The market experienced abundant product availability, ensuring consistent supplies throughout the quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, pricing for cellulose ether in the APAC region demonstrated stability amid moderate demand and consistent supplies, accompanied by minor weekly price adjustments. Throughout this period, the market maintained a state of equilibrium, with supplies remaining steady. The primary factors influencing the market included a narrowed demand-supply gap, a relaxation in market dynamics following festive periods, and subdued overseas sales. Particularly noteworthy were the significant price fluctuations experienced in China, where prices rose by 0.8% in November but subsequently declined by 2% in January. Whereas, in the European market, cellulose ether prices initially exhibited a downward trend, characterized by a nearly 3% decrease. Nonetheless, a rebound of approximately 6% was observed during October and November. The primary demand from the downstream construction sector was notably weak, attributed to diminishing building permits and contractions across all three segments of the construction industry. Conversely, demand from the secondary fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector showed resilience, with traders anticipating increased demand owing to enhanced purchasing activities.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand

• 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece

• 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: United States and Canada

• 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

• 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 & 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco

