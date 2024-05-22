Real Estate Market Statistics, Size, Growth Rate and Business Opportunities 2024-2032

Real Estate Market

Real estate refers to the purchasing and selling of properties that are owned by a particular individual in the form of land and buildings.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled ‘Real Estate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032,' offers a comprehensive analysis of the real estate market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry.

The global real estate market size reached US$ 7,239 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8,654 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% during 2024-2032.

Real estate encompasses property consisting of land and the buildings on it, along with its natural resources such as crops, minerals, or water. This market is broadly segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and land sectors. Each sector serves different consumer needs: residential properties for housing, commercial properties for business activities, industrial properties for manufacturing and production purposes, and land for development or agricultural use. Real estate stands as a critical asset class that offers multiple advantages including the potential for generating passive income, providing capital appreciation, and serving as a hedge against inflation.

Furthermore, real estate investments are favored for their ability to diversify investment portfolios, reducing overall risk by spreading exposures across various economic sectors. The intrinsic value linked to physical assets adds a layer of security for investors, making real estate a staple component in many investment strategies.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/real-estate-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The global market is driven by various factors including urbanization, economic growth, and demographic shifts. Increasing migration to cities has escalated demand for both residential and commercial real estate. Economic expansion in emerging markets is another potent driver, enhancing purchasing power and fueling demand for new property developments. Additionally, changing demographics, such as the aging population in developed countries, are influencing real estate trends, particularly in the residential market with an increased demand for retirement homes.

Along with this, technological advancements are also playing a crucial role, with the integration of digital tools in property management and real estate transactions enhancing market efficiency and accessibility. Apart from this, investment in sustainable and green buildings is gaining momentum due to growing environmental awareness and regulatory policies promoting energy efficiency. Moreover, these drivers are shaping a dynamic environment for the growth of the global real estate market, reflecting both regional variances and common global trends.

Explore Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/real-estate-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• American Tower Corporation

• Aston Pearl Real Estate Broker

• Ayala Land Inc. (Ayala Corporation)

• Cbre Group Inc.

• Colliers International

• Gecina

• Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated

• Prologis Inc.

• Reliance Relocation Services

• SEGRO plc

• Simon Property Group Inc.

• Wanda Group (Dalian Hexing Investment Co. Ltd.)

Real Estate Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, property, business and mode.

Breakup by Property:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Land

Breakup by Business:

• Sales

• Rental

Breakup by Mode:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.