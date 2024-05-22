Corrugated Boxes Market Size, Growth Industry Analysis, Share Report 2024-2032

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global corrugated boxes market size reached US$ 203.7 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled “Corrugated Boxes Market Report by Material Used (Recycled Corrugates, Virgin Corrugates), End-Use (Food Products and Beverages, Paper Products, Electrical and Electronic Goods, Personal Care and Household Goods, Chemicals, Glassware and Ceramics, Textile Goods, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”. The global corrugated boxes market size reached US$ 203.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 247.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Corrugated Boxes Industry:

● Sustainable Packaging Solutions Demand:

The global shift towards sustainable packaging solutions is impelling the growth of the market. As businesses and individuals increasingly prioritize environmental impact, corrugated boxes are favored due to their recyclable and biodegradable nature. This market is further propelled by stringent government regulations regarding waste reduction and sustainability practices in packaging across key industries, including retail, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage. The lightweight characteristics of corrugated boxes also contribute to reduced shipping costs and lower carbon emissions, aligning with the broader environmental goals of reducing the ecological footprint.

● E-commerce Growth:

The explosive growth of e-commerce is driving the demand for corrugated boxes. The convenience of online shopping is leading to increased demand for robust packaging solutions that ensure product safety during transit. Corrugated boxes, known for their structural rigidity and cushioning properties, are ideally suited to meet these demands. As more people turn to online platforms for a wide range of products, from electronics to perishables, the need for reliable and durable packaging intensifies. Additionally, the rise of customization and branding in packaging, where companies seek to enhance customer experience through attractive and sturdy packaging, further stimulates the demand for corrugated boxes.

● Technological Advancements in Manufacturing:

Ongoing advancements in the production of corrugated boxes are expanding their market reach and capabilities. Modern manufacturing techniques are enabling the production of stronger, lighter, and more cost-effective corrugated boxes. Innovations, such as digital printing and barrier protection technologies, are enhancing the aesthetic appeal and functionality of corrugated boxes, making them more attractive for premium products and sensitive commodities, respectively. These technological improvements have not only increased the efficiency of corrugated box production but have also broadened their applications across various industries. Furthermore, advancements in recycling technologies ensure that the lifecycle of corrugated materials remains within the circular economy, adding to their appeal as a sustainable packaging solution.

Top Companies Operating in Global Corrugated Boxes Industry:

● International Paper Company

● Nine Dragons Worldwide (China) Investment Group Co., Ltd.

● WestRock Company

● Smurfit Kappa Group plc

● Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd.

Corrugated Boxes Market Report Segmentation:

By Material Used:

● Recycled Corrugates

● Virgin Corrugates

Recycled corrugates represent the largest segment as they help conserve natural resources, primarily by reducing the need for virgin fiber from trees.

By End Use:

● Food Products and Beverages

● Paper Products

● Electrical and Electronic Goods

● Personal Care and Household Goods

● Chemicals

● Glassware and Ceramics

● Textile Goods

● Others

Food products and beverages account for the majority of the market share due to the rising need for effective packaging solutions.

Regional Insights:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the corrugated boxes market is attributed to the increasing eco-consciousness among the masses.

Global Corrugated Boxes Market Trends:

The rapid pace of urbanization globally, accompanied by changing lifestyle patterns, significantly drives the demand for corrugated boxes. As urban populations increase, so does the consumption of packaged goods, driven by higher disposable incomes and the convenience-oriented lifestyles of urban dwellers. The proliferation of ready-to-eat meals, home and personal care products, and consumer electronics, all of which require safe and effective packaging, directly encourages the use of corrugated boxes. Additionally, people are more likely to shop online, further fueling e-commerce activities and the consequent need for corrugated packaging solutions that can withstand the logistics involved in online shopping.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:

● COVID-19 Impact

● Porters Five Forces Analysis

● Value Chain Analysis

● Strategic Recommendations

