Bitget's Pre-market adds ZkSync (ZKSYNC) tokens prior to market listings

Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced adding ZkSync Ethereum-based Layer 2 solution in pre-market token sales for its users. With this, users can gain early pricing power over ZKSYNC, making it easier to become the primary trading market for the asset once it is listed on various exchanges.

As a ZK rollup, ZkSync is a trustless protocol that uses cryptographic validity proofs to provide scalable and low-cost transactions on Ethereum. In zkSync Era, computation is performed off-chain and most data is stored off-chain as well. As all transactions are proven on the Ethereum mainchain.

Bitget's new product feature: the Pre-market is designed to facilitate trading for tokens such as ZRO that have not yet been officially listed on the spot market of major centralized exchanges. By enabling pre-listing trading, users can gain early pricing power over tokens such as ZKSYNC, making it easier to become the primary trading market for the asset once it is listed on various exchanges.

With this new listing Bitget users can gain early access to ZKSYNC tokens. The feature aims to meet the demand for pre-listing trading of the latest tokens. With enhanced liquidity, it provides a better trading experience. The pre-market platform trading for ZKSYNC tokens is now active for Bitget users.

With advanced security and usability, ZkSync ranks as a leading upcoming L2 scaling solution. The combination of cutting-edge cryptography and on-chain data availability makes ZK rollups (the core network of zkSync) the only L2 scaling solution that doesn't require any operational activity to keep the funds safe.

Bitget's Pre-market is a strategic product positioned to capture the interest of proactive traders and investors who aim to leverage early access in high potential low-cap tokens. The feature benefits users by providing them with the opportunity to trade in tokens like ZKSYNC before they hit the broader market. With focus on pre-listing trading, Bitget is building its ecosystem to function as an all-in-one solution for new and pro traders alike. The initiative aligns with Bitget’s broader goals of expansions in its spot and various other corridors.

Launched in April 2024, Bitget's Pre-market has given users early access to projects such as EigenLayer (EIGEN), Merlin Chain (MERL), Renzo (REZ), BounceBit (BB), Meson Network (MSN) Zerolend (ZERO), Notcoin (NOT), ZeroLayer (ZRO) and now the latest addition of ZkSync (ZKSYNC). Bitget is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 700 coins and 800+ pairs. With the introduction of Pre-market, Bitget continues to innovate and provide solutions to meet the evolving needs of cryptocurrency traders and investors.

