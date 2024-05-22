Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,976 in the last 365 days.

EBRD teams up with AccessBank to support MSMEs in Azerbaijan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a financing package to AccessBank to support the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Azerbaijan.

The Bank will provide a syndicated loan of up to €9.24 million with the EBRD as the lender of record, and the European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE) as a B lender. The two parties will provide up to €4.6 million each in local currency.

The proceeds will be used for on-lending to local MSMEs to boost their growth and competitiveness. 

“The Bank’s renewed cooperation with AccessBank is set to pave the way for wider cooperation in line with the EBRD’s strategic priorities in Azerbaijan. These include the diversification of the country’s economy, enhanced access to finance for local businesses, and further support to the green economy,” the EBRD said in a press release.

The EBRD is the largest institutional investor in Azerbaijan. The Bank has invested more than €3.7 billion in 189 projects to support the diversification of the country’s economy.

Find out more

Press release

European Fund for Southeast Europe

You just read:

EBRD teams up with AccessBank to support MSMEs in Azerbaijan

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more