Bitget PoolX lists Nyan Heroes (NYAN) - Staking ETH to mine token

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Nyan Heroes token called NYAN on its PoolX platform. Bitget's latest stake-to-mine platform, allows users to stake specific coins to potentially earn popular tokens. Each PoolX project features one or more mining pools, with token rewards distributed hourly based on participants' staking volume. For Nyan, users can stake ETH and potentially earn tokens. Users can stake to mine tokens on PoolX, mining period is currently live and will run up to 8:00 (UTC), 31st May, 2024.

In PoolX hourly snapshots of staked amounts are taken to ensure accurate calculations of users' proportionate shares and rewards. Each mining pool on PoolX calculates its Annual Percentage Rate (APR) separately, providing users with diverse opportunities to maximize their potential token earnings. Furthermore, users enjoy the flexibility to redeem the staked tokens at any time, with staked assets automatically returning to their spot accounts after the mining period ends.

Nyan Heroes is a team-based hero shooter featuring small cats piloting giant mechs. Players can use unique abilities and advanced feline movements to secure objectives and defeat their opponents. NYAN as the native token, is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility in the Nyan Heroes protocol and is designed to be used solely as an interoperable multifunctional utility token within the ecosystem. The token can be used by players to mint or “awaken” in-game items to unlock the NFT-gate rewards. NYAN tokens can be used for marketplace transactions fees, rental fees and other in-game expenses. The token holders can also provide feedback on future releases and lock NYAN tokens to gain exclusive rewards and accessibility.

Bitget lists high potential tokens in its innovation zone to provide improved accessibility to emerging DeFi ecosystems. The inclusion of NYAN in Bitget's spot helps users engage in the initial launch phases of the trending high potential low-cap tokens.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, the platform is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 700 coins and 800 pairs, including BTC, ETH, SOL and more. In 2023 alone, the platform added over 350 new listings, further diversifying investment options for users. Meanwhile, Bitget Wallet supports over 100 mainnets and 250,000+ tokens. Its on-chain trading function Bitget Swap enables cross-chain trading between nearly 30 mainnets.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.