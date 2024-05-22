Advanced Genomics APAC Co., Ltd. Collaborates with Genomics to Expand Asia-Pacific Cancer Early Screening Market
Advanced Genomics APAC Co., Ltd. and Genomics BioSci & Tech Co., Ltd. have partnered to advance cancer early screening in the Asia-Pacific.TAOYUAN, 320, TAIWAN, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Genomics APAC Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Advanced Genomics APAC") has forged a strategic partnership with Genomics BioSci & Tech Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Genomics") to drive cancer early screening initiatives across the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan. This collaboration, announced upon the signing of the memorandum of understanding, represents a significant milestone in Advanced Genomics APAC's mission to meet the escalating demand for genetic testing services in the region with its innovative testing solutions.
Genomics, a renowned leader in genetic sequencing, is dedicated to delivering top-tier genetic testing and diagnostic services. The company is distinguished for its state-of-the-art laboratory facilities and a globally acclaimed research and development team, continuously pioneering advancements in genomics and biotechnology. Genomics's exceptional expertise in sequencing significantly enhances the collaboration between Advanced Genomics APAC and Genomics, thereby amplifying the partnership's capabilities.
As per the memorandum of understanding, the two entities have identified Advanced Genomics APAC's Nonacus series of three major testing products, namely "GALEAS Tumor," "GALEAS HereditaryPlus," and "GALEAS Bladder," as the first-phase priority cooperation projects. Genomics will furnish advanced laboratories as the testing reception center for Advanced Genomics APAC in the Asia-Pacific region, providing support in sample collection, sequencing, related testing services, and analysis reports, with a focus on the expansive market of cancer and genetic testing.
Kevin Chiang, General Manager of Genomics, underscored the importance of the GALEAS Bladder product launched by Advanced Genomics APAC. He highlighted its pioneering use of next-generation gene sequencing (NGS) for precise bladder cancer diagnosis from a small urine sample, aiming to supplant the costly and invasive flexible cystoscopy, thereby mitigating testing risks. Chiang expressed Genomics' enthusiasm in partnering with Advanced Genomics APAC as its strategic ally to introduce this innovative solution to the market.
Andy Chang, Chairman of Advanced Genomics APAC, emphasized the company's successful market expansion in Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, and other regions, with Taiwan as its hub. Chang expressed satisfaction in securing a collaboration with Genomics, leveraging its Taiwan laboratory and existing channel resources. This collaboration aims to streamline costs such as specimen transportation, sequencing, and testing analysis while accelerating business growth in the region. It also aims to significantly elevate Nonacus' brand awareness and market presence.
According to a report by the Japanese market research firm Global Information, Inc. (GII), the global liquid biopsy market is expected to grow from $4.1 billion in 2022 to $12.3 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 15.4% during the period, driven by increasing cancer incidence, advances in genomic research technology, and the rise of trends in early screening and non-invasive testing and treatment.
ADVANCED GENOMICS APAC
ADVANCED GENOMICS APAC Co., Ltd.
+886 32870503
infoapac@nonacus.com