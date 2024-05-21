Submit Release
<Strong>Strengthening Japan and CNMI Partnership</Strong>

CNMI Governor Arnold Palacios last week met with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who had invited Palacios to be part of the City Leaders Program held in conjunction with the Sustainable High City Tech Tokyo 2024 Summit.

