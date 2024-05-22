My DCMA: Glenn Kaufmann, quality assurance director

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. –

My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Glenn Kaufmann shares his story.

My name is Glenn Kaufmann, and this is “My DCMA.” I am the quality assurance director at DCMA Twin Cities here. My job duties include ensuring my team of quality assurance specialists have what they need to be successful and making sure the commander and deputy commander get the information they need to keep our agency’s senior leaders aware of DCMA Twin Cities’ activities.

I have been a part of the DCMA team for 15 years. I like working at DCMA because it keeps me engaged with the warfighter, and this job brings back memories of my 20 years in the Air Force working in the aircraft maintenance field.

One of the great things about working at my location includes living in Minnesota. I grew up as a Minnesota sports fan, and being in the state gives me a heck of an opportunity to catch up on the action of all the local teams, especially the Minnesota Vikings. What really sets Minnesota apart is that even though our winters are typically brutal, the other three seasons make up for it. If anyone is considering moving to Minnesota, don’t let the winter sway you because you won’t be disappointed living here.

DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because our actions enhance the warfighter’s lethality. Specifically in the quality career field, we touch the product before it leaves the supplier’s facility. The customer should sleep well knowing DCMA has their back.

Throughout the years, the agency has changed. The agency continues to become smaller and smaller while keeping the same mission commitments to our customers. While the way we perform quality surveillance has mostly remained unchanged, the way the QASs track surveillance continues to evolve. Some of the changes have been amazing, while others have left room for improvement. The DCMA Twin Cities’ quality team is continually looking for ways to incorporate business intelligence tools into our data analysis. Our goal is to continue to make smart and informed decisions as to where to expend our constrained manpower resources.

My future career goals include ensuring the DCMA Twin Cities quality team flows seamlessly into what will become DCMA Great Plains in the upcoming years.

My favorite hobbies include making stained glass pieces and volunteering with my wife doing various service projects for the local Lions Club. I also enjoy reading and studying presidential history and biographies, and telling the dumbest jokes on earth. Something unique about me is I once appeared on the television show, Hawaii Stars, in the late 1990s. It was a precursor to American Idol. I sang “All Shook Up” by Elvis Presley, but I didn’t win.